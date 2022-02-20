HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Bank exec fled country in 1921 to escape charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a two-part High Point Confidential series.

THOMASVILLE

When it comes to banking empires, Wyatt Jackson “W.J.” Armfield was the undisputed emperor of High Point in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

There was, however, one blemish on the brilliant banker’s bedazzling biography — a chink in the Armfield armor, if you will — that tends to get lost in the shadow of his many accomplishments. That was a scandalous incident involving Armfield’s youngest son, Jesse, a century ago. And while it wasn’t anything Armfield himself did, he likely saw it as a stain on his remarkable record nonetheless.

The year was 1921, and W.J. Armfield had long since established his banking empire in North Carolina, having been instrumental in the founding of the First National Bank of Greensboro in 1876 and the First National Bank of High Point in 1886. He served as president of the High Point bank for 22 years, overseeing its growth as it spawned affiliate banks in other cities, including Thomasville, Madison, Asheboro, Mocksville, Graham, Troy, Marion, Denton and Spencer.

In 1903, The News and Observer of Raleigh even wrote a full-page article about what it called “The Armfield Chain of Banks.”

Within that banking empire, Armfield’s four sons — Eugene, W.J. Jr., Frank and Jesse — followed in their father’s enormous footsteps, presiding over the banks in the smaller cities. Jesse, for example, led the Bank of Spencer for a spell before ultimately landing at the Bank of Thomasville and the Bank of Denton.

And that’s where the you-know-what hit the fan.

On Aug. 22, 1921 — after weeks of speculation that the bank was on its proverbial deathbed — the state bank examiner closed the Bank of Thomasville, the city’s oldest financial institution. The news rocked Thomasville, of course, but there was even more shocking news to come.

It seems that the bank’s president, Jesse Lindsay Armfield, may have been responsible for the bank’s collapse, allegedly having misappropriated approximately $155,000 of the bank’s funds for his personal investing interests. In fact, it appeared he had been mishandling bank funds for several years, according to articles in The High Point Enterprise.

To make matters worse, part of the money Armfield was accused of misappropriating had been on deposit for the Baptist Children’s Home in Thomasville. Yeah, taking money from orphans — that’ll look good in court.

By November, Armfield faced formal charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, and the people of Thomasville — particularly Bank of Thomasville customers — were incensed. They would gladly watch Armfield go to trial and then go to prison. Confidentially, a few of the city’s more foul-mouthed citizens probably used colorful language to express where else he could go.

There was just one little problem, though — Armfield was already gone.

In the midst of the bank’s failure, the ensuing investigation and the growing speculation that Armfield would have to face the music for his sins in the financial fiasco, he disappeared into the wind. Local law enforcement looked everywhere — Including in Greensboro, where he and his wife lived — but to no avail. And if Armfield’s wife knew where he was, she wasn’t saying.

Meanwhile, irked bank depositors pooled their money to offer a reward for Armfield’s arrest and prosecution. Even North Carolina’s governor, Cameron Morrison, offered a $400 reward.

The buzz in Thomasville, however, was that the 40-year-old disgraced bank executive had fled the country and was hiding, possibly in Europe or South America or Mexico. With nothing more definitive than that to go on, it seemed possible — even probable — that Armfield might never be found.

And he might not have been found but for an eagle-eyed furniture salesman from High Point who just happened to be in Mexico on business and just happened to spy a man who looked remarkably similar to Jesse Armfield.

The High Point man eagerly ratted the banker out.

“At last,” one newspaper account stated in February 1922, “when it seemed that … (Armfield) would never be heard from, a tip was received in Thomasville that the missing banker was in Mexico. A man signing himself ‘Wade’ sent word from Mexico City that Armfield was selling insurance there.”

Armfield was selling insurance under the alias of Jesse L. Britt — Britt was his mother’s maiden name — but “Wade” was certain he’d found the fugitive banker.

That was the good news.

The bad news was that, in 1922, the United States did not formally recognize the ruling government in Mexico, so negotiating the arrest of a U.S. citizen who was hiding there could be problematic. How could the police chief in little ol’ Thomasville, North Carolina, orchestrate such a delicate arrest in a foreign land some 2,000 miles from home?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Part two of “The Fugitive Banker” will be published in Tuesday’s High Point Enterprise.