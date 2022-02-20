Man’s fatal shooting called senseless

HIGH POINT — Dianne Peguese can’t understand why someone would kill her son, but she’s determined to find out who did it and why.

Three weeks ago, 49-year-old John Chevonne Boone was found fatally shot, his body lying at the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives in northeast High Point near the former Oak Hollow Mall on Jan. 26. Neighbors and passers-by alerted the High Point Police Department about 10:30 a.m.

“The community is highly upset because they knew him,” Peguese told The High Point Enterprise.

Peguese said she stays in contact with detectives about her son’s homicide. Capt. Patrick O’Toole said the case remains an ongoing, active investigation.

Peguese said she doesn’t know of anyone who would want to kill her son.

Boone was transient and was known to panhandle, frequenting the N. Main Street corridor. He was hearing-impaired and nonverbal in his communication. At the time of his killing, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket and a neon orange knitted cap and had a backpack.

Peguese said that Boone grew up in Roanoke Rapids in eastern North Carolina. He had a difficult childhood, and Peguese adopted him when he was 18 years old through a government guardianship program.

Peguese said that she felt an immediate kinship with Boone when they first met.

“He was very humble,” she said. “He would go around the neighborhood and cut people’s lawns like a pro. We helped him to learn different trades.”

But Boone endured an array of health problems and accidental injuries, culminating two years ago with a diagnosis of cancer, Peguese said.

The fatal shooting has upset and dumbfounded Southern Roots owner Lisa Hawley, who became friends with Boone years ago when he would ride his bicycle to the business for a donated meal. Hawley invited Boone one year to a Christmas Eve meal at her house.

“I can’t believe someone would kill this man who would not have swatted at a fly,” Hawley said. “He would not have hurt a soul. I had him come into my house. For someone to kill him — I don’t even have words.”

Peguese told The Enterprise that she and other people who knew her son won’t rest until there are answers. She has drawn up flyers with her son’s picture that are being posted across the city and on social media.

“The more we put it out, the sooner somebody is going to talk,” Peguese said. “God is going to reveal who it is because you’ve got so many people praying.”

