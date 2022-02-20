ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man’s fatal shooting called senseless

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — Dianne Peguese can’t understand why someone would kill her son, but she’s determined to find out who did it and why.

Three weeks ago, 49-year-old John Chevonne Boone was found fatally shot, his body lying at the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives in northeast High Point near the former Oak Hollow Mall on Jan. 26. Neighbors and passers-by alerted the High Point Police Department about 10:30 a.m.

“The community is highly upset because they knew him,” Peguese told The High Point Enterprise.

Peguese said she stays in contact with detectives about her son’s homicide. Capt. Patrick O’Toole said the case remains an ongoing, active investigation.

Peguese said she doesn’t know of anyone who would want to kill her son.

Boone was transient and was known to panhandle, frequenting the N. Main Street corridor. He was hearing-impaired and nonverbal in his communication. At the time of his killing, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket and a neon orange knitted cap and had a backpack.

Peguese said that Boone grew up in Roanoke Rapids in eastern North Carolina. He had a difficult childhood, and Peguese adopted him when he was 18 years old through a government guardianship program.

Peguese said that she felt an immediate kinship with Boone when they first met.

“He was very humble,” she said. “He would go around the neighborhood and cut people’s lawns like a pro. We helped him to learn different trades.”

But Boone endured an array of health problems and accidental injuries, culminating two years ago with a diagnosis of cancer, Peguese said.

The fatal shooting has upset and dumbfounded Southern Roots owner Lisa Hawley, who became friends with Boone years ago when he would ride his bicycle to the business for a donated meal. Hawley invited Boone one year to a Christmas Eve meal at her house.

“I can’t believe someone would kill this man who would not have swatted at a fly,” Hawley said. “He would not have hurt a soul. I had him come into my house. For someone to kill him — I don’t even have words.”

Peguese told The Enterprise that she and other people who knew her son won’t rest until there are answers. She has drawn up flyers with her son’s picture that are being posted across the city and on social media.

“The more we put it out, the sooner somebody is going to talk,” Peguese said. “God is going to reveal who it is because you’ve got so many people praying.”

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Boone, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flyers#The High Point Enterprise#Southern Roots
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
201
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy