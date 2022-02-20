Letter: Mask mandate widened rift

(Des Moines, IA) – All future mask and vaccine mandates at K-through-12 schools, colleges, government agencies, businesses, and non-profits would be outlawed under a bill moving through the Iowa House. The measure passed Wednesday by a House committee would also bar employers from firing workers based on their vaccination status. Republicans say the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. All Democrats on the committee, including Bruce Hunter of Des Moines, voted no. He says the country has been torn apart not just by a virus, but by conspiracy theorists who claim that wearing a mask at the grocery store will somehow “lead to the rebirth of the Third Reich.” The bill can now go to the full House for debate.

