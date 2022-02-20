ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Mask mandate widened rift

Cover picture for the articleThere seem to be more and more letters to the editor attacking people who don’t wear masks. The basic message is that good people wear masks, and bad people don’t. But what are those letters really telling us?. They are telling us...

The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Flood vote was pro-life

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has misstated Sen. Mike Flood’s vote in the Legislature cast years ago, alleging that he voted for providing illegal immigrants (or “people” as I like to call them) with health insurance. This “health insurance” was actually a small expenditure to provide prenatal care to...
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Bill saves moms, money

As a physician and mom of three, I want to express my thanks to state Sen. Anna Wishart for introducing LB929. LB929 should be supported by every state senator. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new moms from two to 12 months. Organizations including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine all support extending postpartum coverage.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mask Mandate Ban Advances

(Des Moines, IA) – All future mask and vaccine mandates at K-through-12 schools, colleges, government agencies, businesses, and non-profits would be outlawed under a bill moving through the Iowa House. The measure passed Wednesday by a House committee would also bar employers from firing workers based on their vaccination status. Republicans say the bill prevents discrimination and protects personal medical information. All Democrats on the committee, including Bruce Hunter of Des Moines, voted no. He says the country has been torn apart not just by a virus, but by conspiracy theorists who claim that wearing a mask at the grocery store will somehow “lead to the rebirth of the Third Reich.” The bill can now go to the full House for debate.
DES MOINES, IA
Lincoln Journal Star

Program to help home caregivers understand hospice and palliative care

"Understanding Hospice and Palliative Care" is the topic for the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. The presenter will be Dr. Bob Bleicher from HoriSun Hospice. Bleicher has been a hospice medical director for more...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

The week's best quotes on people, places, petitions and progress

“Even with competitive wages, we’re unable to get people to move here. Not because they are afraid of coming to rural America, but because they have nowhere to live.” — Vince Dugan, of Trego-Dugan, a national aviation company long headquartered in North Platte, on the difficulty of finding housing for new hires in rural Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Fitness success begins with motivation, goals

Have you been able to maintain your 2022 fitness, wellness, or weigh loss goals – the so-called resolutions we all set on Jan. 1?. Here is a tip: Without motivation, knowledge is useless. You must remember this: Emotion is temporary, but sincere motivation is long lasting. That is why most individuals cannot stick with it or get the results they want. We all have it within ourselves if we take the necessary steps, practice patience, keep a cheerful outlook and follow a few steps that are outlined below.
WORKOUTS
Lincoln Journal Star

An angel retires her wings

On Friday, Jan. 14, Ruth Van Gerpen made her usual morning walk into Bryan Medical Center at 6:30 a.m., carrying paperwork that still needed to be reviewed and wearing her trademark silver angel lapel pin. It was her final day on a dedicated nursing path that started 45 and half years ago.
LINCOLN, NE

