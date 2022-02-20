Prep roundup: Athens' Anderson wins state wrestling title

HUNTSVILLE — Athens’ Will Anderson captured the Class 5A-6A 120-pound state wrestling championship on Saturday, defeating Scottsboro’s John Stewart by a 6-2 decision at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.

Saturday’s championship was the culmination of a strong week for Anderson, who scored pinfall wins over Ethan Caldwell (Jasper) and Cabe Dunn (Arab) to advance to the finals.

Decatur’s Oliver Howard (160 pounds) and Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant (132 pounds) each finished as runner-up in their respective classifications, with Howard dropping a 5-2 decision to Melton Powe (Gardendale) in the final round and Bryant losing by a 10-6 decision to Daishon Powe (Gardendale).

Softball

Decatur 11, Cold Springs 0: Madison Murphy recorded all 12 out via strikeout in a four-inning win Saturday, allowing just two hits for Decatur.

Makenly Cowley homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Red Raiders, while Virginia Pylant added two hits and two RBIs.

Savannah Sims had three hits and one RBI and AB Matthews had three hits. Ashley Thomas drove in two runs.

Decatur 6, Addison 3: Pylant had a hit and two RBIs for Decatur.

Matthews, Murphy and Savannah Sims added one RBI each, and Caroline Coulter pitched four innings to earn the win. Coulter allowed one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Athens 11, Hewitt-Trussville 4: Morgan Stiles had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and five RBIs for Athens on Saturday.

Emily Simon hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Anna Carder homered and drove in one run.

Katie Simon pitched seven innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

Athens 4, Beulah 3: Emily Simon homered, singled and drove in two runs for Athens.

Stiles and Carder each had one hit and one RBI for the Golden Eagles. Katie Simon pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven.

Athens 10, Smiths Station 5: Haley Waggoner and Carder each homered and drove in three runs for Athens.

Stiles had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, while Gracie Ausley added two hits and one RBI. Deann Motquin allowed three earned runs over five innings to earn the win, finishing with three strikeouts.

Falkville 13, Good Hope 2: Addy Walker led Falkville with three hits and four RBIs.

Brooklyn Owens homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Devils, while Elli Lorance and Hannah Tillman added two hits and two RBIs each.

Tillman pitched three innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Hayden 12, Falkville 2: Jade Milam had two hits and one RBI for Falkville.

Shey Holloway drove in a run for the Blue Devils and Tillman added a double.

West Point 5, Falkville 2: Owens had a home run and two RBIs for Falkville. Addie Walker singled to account for Falkville’s only other hit.

Bethany Minck and Brindlee Phillips each homered for West Point.

Hartselle wins pair: Godfrey kicked off Hartselle’s 2022 season in style, tossing a no-hitter as the Tigers defeated Arab 22-0 on Friday.

Godfrey finished with nine strikeouts, while Brit Godfrey and Mary Elizabeth Booth each homered for the Tigers. Hartselle closed out the day with a 10-0 win over county foe West Morgan.

Hartselle (2-0) continues play today against Sparkman.

Decatur 15, Vinemont 2: Celia Gilchrist drove in four runs on two hits as Decatur cruised past Vinemont in two innings on Friday.

Makenly Cowley and Kaitlynn Stinson each drove in two runs for the Red Raiders, while Virginia Pylant added a pair of hits.

Caroline Coulter allowed two runs on two hits to earn the win. She had three strikeouts.

Huntsville 1, Decatur 0: Madison Murphy pitched four hitless innings for Decatur in a close loss on Friday, finishing with eight strikeouts.

AB Matthews recorded the only hit of the game for Decatur.

Elmore County 6, Athens 2: Elmore County jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in picking up a win on Friday.

Morgan Stiles drove in a pair of runs for Athens to trim the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but the Golden Eagles could get no closer.

Deann Motquin picked 4 2/3 innings for Athens, striking out three. Katie Simon struck out a pair of hitters over the final 2 1/3 innings.

Baseball

Hartselle 7, Vestavia Hills 2: Coleman Mizell homered and drove in a pair of runs as Hartselle picked up a win at Class 7A Vestavia Hills on Saturday.

Brodie Morrow had a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Peyton Steele and Greyson Howard added two hits and one RBI each.

Caleb Pittman was solid over 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win, limiting Vestavia Hills to a pair of earned runs on four hits while striking out five. Eli Tidwell pitched a hitless 2 2/3 innings to close out the game, allowing just one walk with four strikeouts.

Hartselle 9, Oak Mountain 7: Tidwell homered, singled and drove in a run as Hartselle (3-0) wrapped up its opening weekend with a third straight win over a Class 7A opponent.

Cam Palahach had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Mizell added a double, single and two RBIs. Jo Williamson had three hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Greyson Howard picked up the win in relief of William Turner, allowing one hit over 1 1/3 innings while striking out one.

West Morgan 17, Brewer 10: Daniel Laporte drove in four runs on three hits as West Morgan won a high-scoring game against a county rival on Saturday.

Connor Dillard doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Rebels, while Kaden Cook added three RBIs. Ty Jones also drove in two runs. Harrison Johnson earned the win in one inning of relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Kade George had two hits and one RBI for Brewer. Justin Brooks, Colton Hardy and Danny Burney had one hit and one RBI each.

East Limestone 15, Brewer 3: Barrett Brown had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for East Limestone.

Jacob Eslick had two hits and four RBIs for the Indians, while Gunnar Lambruschi and Logan Wales had two hits and one RBI each.

Bay Scott pitched two innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Eli Matkin had two hits for Brewer, while Brooks and Logan Powers added one RBI each.

Lindsay Lane 23, Shoals Christian 0: Lindsay Lane scored 13 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a blowout win on Saturday.

Sam Hogue had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Lions, while Mason Burns added three hits and four RBIs. Max Morrison had five hits and three RBIs and AJ Davis, Ben Frasier and Seth Mitchell drove in two runs each.

Micah Perkins pitched two innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Hartselle 7, Hoover 3: Auburn signee Elliott Bray was impressive in Hartselle’s season opener on Friday, striking out four over six innings to earn the win while recording three hits at the plate.

The game matched two of the top programs in the state, with both teams coming off of state runner-up finishes in their respective classifications in 2021.

Hartselle took a 1-0 lead over Hoover in the top of the first inning. The Buccaneers rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the second before Hartselle scored six unanswered runs over the final five innings to put the game away.

Coleman Mizell drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Jo Williamson added a pair of hits. William Turner recorded one strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning.

Hartselle continues play today with games against Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain.

Colbert Heights 10, Danville 0: Dylan McCleskey had Danville’s lone hit on Friday.

McCleskey pitched three innings for the Hawks, allowing four runs. AJ Holladay also pitched an inning for Danville, which continues play today against Colbert Heights.

Soccer

Danville boys 3, Lawrence County 2: Kevin Castillo converted a corner kick with 18 seconds left to play to propel Danville past Lawrence County on Friday.

Justin Hanline had one goal and an assist for the Hawks (2-0) and Martin Lopez scored once. JoJo Whisenant recorded four saves.

Danville girls 10, Lawrence County 0: Angel Boston scored three times to lead Danville to a big win Friday.

Maddie Sherrill and Preslie Tinker each had two goals for the Hawks, while Layla Sherrill and Aliyah Douglas added one goal each. Elisabeth Hand recorded three saves in the shutout effort.

West Morgan girls 10, Hamilton 0: West Morgan scored eight second-half goals to roll past Hamilton on Friday.

Brandy Hernandez finished with four goals and a pair of assists for the Rebels, while Jackye Delgado and Alexandra Rodriguez added two goals each. Madison Parker and Stacy Blanco had one goal each.

West Morgan (2-0) continues play on Tuesday at Florence.