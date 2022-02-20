Monday Evening Book Discussion Group

Washington — Sanctions rolled out by the Biden administration this week that aim to deter further aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine stop short of penalties that will hamstring Russia's economy, experts say, and instead leave room for harsher measures. The U.S. and Western allies have made...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first explosions sounded in Ukraine’s cities before dawn Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. In a televised address as the attack began, Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
(CNN) — Jurors will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the case of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights during a 2020 arrest that resulted in his death. Former officers Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38,...
Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
