Morgan jail officer: COVID never closed jail

Buy Now Morgan County Jail control officer Josh Crumley monitors the pods from his office. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Keeping the Morgan County Jail operating smoothly has been a monumental task during the pandemic, especially when it first began, says Josh Crumley, administrator master control officer at the facility.

“The jail never shut down,” said Crumley, 36. “It had to be staffed. We formulated a quarantine policy. … … Officers caught COVID.

“We tried to keep ourselves separate from everyone else, especially when we met with our family. We tried to be as cautious as possible.”

He said regardless of how bad the pandemic got, “we still had to do our daily routines, counts, walk-throughs, serving meals, medications, booking people in, releasing them.”

“With the vaccines out, it has gotten better, but we still have officers get COVID and have to quarantine, and our officers are still getting a lot of overtime.”

He said the jail population dropped from an average of about 600 to 500 after many nonviolent offenders were released to leave more space for the remaining inmates and ease guards’ workload.

“A lot of people with lesser crimes, we got them out of here as soon as possible. It made everything a little bit easier to do,” he added.

He said jail trusties disinfect walls and door handles with special spray guns.

“Each pod has its own inmates who sterilize the pods themselves and that reduces the chance of catching COVID,” Crumley said.

But dealing with people at their worst is part of the job, especially at the booking process, he said. Sometimes it is a life-changer for the inmate.

“First-time offenders, teenagers who get in trouble with drugs, assault, whatever,” Crumley said. “They serve their time for a couple of months, and I might see them out on the street. It scared them straight. Sometimes they’ll come over and tell me thanks. Some tell me they stopped doing drugs, this, that or the other. They’ll say they really needed to be in jail.

“I believe when people are taken out of their general life because their general life isn’t the best thing for them, they see themselves sober. You get to see the best of people in here because they are away from their habits and away from what’s gotten them in here. They get to form a little bit of their personality outside of their lives. Once they’re reintroduced (to society), some of them become repeat offenders and some of them don’t.”

He said the more extreme repeat offenders are a different story.

“It is their way of life now. You have to deal with them with as much caution as you can. They teach us certain techniques in the jail academy and what we learn on the job as well. When they get out, you might get scowls or hand gestures from them. They might yell and cuss at you,” Crumley said.

He said the pandemic has made the jail staff an even tighter group.

“You are part of a team, and have loyalty to your fellow officers,” he said. “You have a bunch of people you work with daily you can count on. This is the most dangerous job I have had. It’s nice to know there are several people I can count on.”

He said when family members visit loved ones at the jail, it is a mixed bag of how they perceive the jailers.

“About 20% are nice, 20% really mean and everybody else is in the middle,” he said. “You accept it. They’re not mad at you. They’re mad at the uniform, especially in this atmosphere you see on the news. You learn not to take it personally.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.