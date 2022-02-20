Officer Penuelas put life as a 'bad boy' behind him

Buy Now Decatur police officer Juan Carlos Peñuelas, shown with his dog Annie, has worked with the Decatur Police Department for 19 years. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Juan Penuelas gets a surprised reaction from old friends when he tells them that he’s now a Decatur police officer.

That’s because the Chicago native rebelled as a teenager following the culture shock of moving south to Decatur in the early 1990s. Penuelas says he developed a reputation as a bad boy. Some adults even told him he would be a failure in life.

“I was one of those bad kids who was always getting into trouble,” Penuelas said.

Emily Baggett, longtime city prosecutor before leaving her position earlier this month, worked with Penuelas in Municipal Court. While they are the same age, she went to Decatur High and he went to Austin High.

“I knew of him, but I really didn’t know him,” Baggett said. “Now, he will tell a story of when he was a teenager and I’ll think that’s not how he is.”

The momentous occasion of his daughter’s birth just as he turned 18 changed his outlook on life.

“I just decided I wanted to change my life,” he said.

Penuelas said he quit getting into trouble and he was determined to be successful. He worked two jobs, including one in loss prevention at J.C. Penney’s in Decatur Mall. He paid his way through Calhoun Community College.

While working at J.C. Penney’s, Decatur police officers began recruiting him to join the department.

“They told me that, as a soon as I turned 21, I needed to become a police officer,” Penuelas said.

Penuelas said he “wanted to be a hero and save somebody’s life” when he became a police officer.

Now Penuelas has been serving the city for 19 years. After three years as a patrol officer, he served in the Anti-Crime Unit and the Warrant Division before becoming the court officer. He’s in his fourth year in Decatur Municipal Court.

During that time Penuelas made over 4,000 arrests and, while doing so, he said he’s always “tried to be professional.” This serves to put residents as ease to the point where they call him Juan or Officer Juan, he said.

Many of those arrests came while serving in the Warrant Division, and Baggett said it seems like Penuelas knows everyone in Decatur. She said Penuelas is true to his word, honest and he’s developed an excellent reputation in the community.

“If you’re looking for someone in Decatur, Alabama, Juan Penuelas can find them in 15 minutes,” Baggett said. “People just tell him things. I tell him all of the time, ‘I can’t believe they just told you that.’”

Penuelas’ life experience is useful when dealing with young teenagers who come through the court, Baggett said.

“He’s one of the best examples of how someone who messes up as a juvenile and then found a way to turn his life around,” Baggett said.

Penuelas said his method of dealing with people is honesty and taking the time and patiently explaining their situation.

This professional attitude of trying to treat everyone with respect combined with his ability as a certified translator has particularly helped in dealing with the Hispanic community.

“The other day I had a guy (in court) who could not even write the date of 2022,” Penuelas said. “A lot of people who come from other countries haven’t had any education and they feel lost in the court system. They have no clue what they’re signing or that they need an attorney.”

Baggett said Penuelas is particularly helpful in making sure a Spanish speaker who struggles with English understands what he or she is being told in court.

“Generally, Hispanic individuals don’t have the same view of the police as we do,” Baggett said. “He knows how to explain things in their language and he knows the cultural differences.”

