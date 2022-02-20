Lawrence jailer: COVID another layer of responsibility

Buy Now Lawrence County Sheriff Corrections Officer Lance Rains checks jail enrollment. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Lance Rains said he treats Lawrence County jail inmates the way he would like to be treated — with respect.

The 51-year-old Lawrence County corrections officer said even though he has only been in his job seven months, he finds it challenging and “rarely boring.”

“I treat (the inmates) with respect, and I generally get it in return,” he said. “For the most part, I am dealing with people in adverse situations. They don’t want to be here in jail.”

He said he worked at industrial plants for more than 25 years before joining the law enforcement field. “It’s something I have wanted to do, and when the opportunity presented itself, I decided to make the change,” he said. “Every day is different and it is rarely boring.”

He said the Lawrence County jail staff works hard every day to stay on top of the latest pandemic trends.

“We do COVID stuff every day,” he said. “We interview the inmates when they are processed in. We’re checking temperatures and monitoring them for any symptoms. If they do, we jump on it immediately. It is just another layer of responsibility we have here at the jail. The worst-case scenario is if you get COVID ripping through the jail.”

He said his co-workers feel the same way.

“COVID is just part of the job now,” he said. “We have to stay on top of it. We wear masks and gloves all the time.”

He said dealing with people on the wrong side of the law is challenging, but the job comes with rewards, too.

“When I see a person come in in a bad situation because of drugs or violence or whatever and they serve their time and I see they are walking out of there, they appreciate how I treated them,” he said. “I treated them with respect and maybe they didn’t expect that. I will give them the hard truth and they appreciate it. I try to make it not quite as bad an experience for them.”

He said random fights occur in the jail and “it’s a lose-lose” when a fight breaks out. “If I have to physically handle somebody because of a fight, I can’t see that as a win,” Rains said.

But occasionally Rains said he sees former inmates back in the community.

“I’ll be at a gas station or in a store and they’ll walk up to me and shake my hand and tell me how they appreciate how I treated them. That is always nice to hear. … If they walk out of that jail and never come back, it’s a win.”

Lawrence County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian Covington said Rains is a good fit working with inmates.

"He's level-headed and if the inmates start beating on the glass or demanding things, he's able to stay calm and deal with the situation," Covington said. "He's got a great temperment to work in the jail."

