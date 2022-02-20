ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Deputy: COVID put distance between public and department

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic initially took away much of deputies’ personal interaction with the public, but things have improved, according to Morgan County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Austin Addison.

“We had to cut back our face-to-face interaction with the public. For us that is our main job, to serve and to protect the public,” he said. “We took reports over the phone not in person. That really didn’t help people as much.”

The six-year veteran with the department said they are continuing to win back public support.

“COVID distanced us from the community somewhat,” he said. “People might want to say we’re lazy for not coming out on a (non-emergency) report. That is not the case. We’ve had a little hesitation going to a call. But that has waned because of the vaccines.”

Addison, 28, who lives in Hartselle, said it just wasn’t the same, especially for crime victims.

“It helps people to see (the officer) actually there taking the report,” he said.

Those reports oftentimes include domestic violence and family crimes that have increased during the pandemic, said Addison, who joined the department six years ago after returning from National Guard basic training.

“I get satisfaction out of helping someone, seeing that in their face,” he said.

Addison said the department got a call about prowler at night in a certain neighborhood.

“Somebody got the prowler on their home video camera, and we were able to catch the prowler,” he said. “That is like a reward to me because those people are able to sleep better now.”

