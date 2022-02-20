ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

SRO: COVID an invisible adversary

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Battling an invisible adversary worries Antwon Plott, but the Lawrence County school resource officer said he stays focused on keeping the people of the county, especially the young people, safe.

Donning a mask daily, Plott, 40, patrols the hallways of R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland and Hazlewood Elementary School in Town Creek. Helping keep the schools’ students safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus is but a portion of Plott’s duties.

“The pandemic has definitely changed things,” he said. “We are required to wear a mask every day on duty. You never know on that call if they are affected by COVID. COVID is invisible. You just you never know where and when it is present.”

He said law enforcement and other first-responders haven’t been able to take a break during the pandemic.

“As first-responders, we weren’t given the option to go home and stay until it passes over,” said Plott, who has worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for four years. "We’ve had to work through the whole thing. Every time you go to a call, you’re dealing with the person in the call and you’re dealing with if the virus is there. Not only do you have to worry about a person with a weapon or wrestle with a family member in dealing with an offender, but you have to deal with the virus, too. The virus is an ever-present force even if the other issues aren’t.”

He said he is fortunate to be bridging issues by being a preacher and a resource officer.

“I like helping and interacting with people. I am very sociable,” he said. “Law enforcement is an awesome field to be in to help people. Many people now try to drive a wedge between law enforcement and the church. But I’m able to serve a dual purpose. Not only do they see the law officer, they see the pastor.”

He was preaching at a Hillsboro church but recently has been working with a Baptist church in Mississippi.

“It’s been a challenge to getting people to see law enforcement in a positive manner,” he said. “So many perceptions have been given as it is related to the police. You’re labeled by certain people who have a bad thing for law enforcement just by putting a uniform on. I’m able to be seen as efficient and effective at my job. Some people don’t want to see it that way because I have a uniform.”

He said he gains inner strength by mentoring the kids at the two schools.

“It’s been most rewarding to me being in a school environment with a lot of young people who don’t have father figures in their lives,” he said. “I’m able to talk that child out of turning to drugs, peer pressure or talk that child into linking with people to control their perception of police and what policing is.”

Plott said he is happy when the result of a bad situation turns out well.

“It’s a joy to work with people. When you show up at the scene, you are their hero. If you are old, young, you’re their hero. If you don’t have an answer, you can get an answer for them.”

Lawrence County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian Covington said Plott represents the department "very well."

"He's reflective of the community he serves," he said. "We strive to have officers work in the communities they're from."

District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said he’s heard good things about Plott working at the schools.

“He’s johnny-on-the-spot at the schools,” he said. “He’s a good mentor and a positive influence on those kids.”

