Sharbutt: COVID poses worry of infecting family

Celese Sharbutt said COVID-19 has made her job as a Morgan County deputy more dangerous than it already was. The 27-year-old K-9 officer said the pandemic now brings the concern of taking the coronavirus home and inadvertently infecting family members.

“Before COVID, we would be able to do our job without worrying about getting sick and taking it home to our family,” she said. “Now we have to worry about that. We and other first responders like nurses have to interact with people on our jobs.”

She said she has been vaccinated and still contracted COVID-19.

“I did get vaccinated,” she said. “I let people decide on their own about getting the vaccine. I let people know I felt it has helped me.”

She said COVID has hit the sheriff’s deputies pretty hard and they continue to deal with workers being out.

“We had multiple deputies out because of COVID and that is an issue, because we still have to work,” she said. “We were having to pull people from other shifts to cover. We’re getting through it though.”

As the K-9 handler for Havoc, a 5-year-old German shepherd, she said her overall role in the department hasn’t changed since the pandemic arrived in the spring of 2020.

“I try to wear gloves and mask at a scene,” said Sharbutt, the department’s deputy of the year. “But sometimes there isn’t time.”

She said she still gets a satisfaction out of stopping criminals and getting drugs off the street.

“Just last week, we made a traffic stop and were able to seize a distribution amount of methamphetamine that could have gone out to kids,” she said. “There were 11 grams. I get satisfaction of getting that stuff before it gets to other people. I grew up watching how drugs affected people. Every day I try to do something whether it is a gram or a pound.”

She added Havoc loves to stop the drug dealers.

Sharbutt said she also gets satisfaction of making an arrest and sending people to jail, but it doesn’t stop there.

“I always try to treat people with respect,” she said. “I know many people who I have arrested and they see me on the street and thank me. I have had nothing but support even from the people I’ve seen on their worst day or have taken them to jail. I’ve had a few that said since they were arrested ‘I changed my life and turned it around.’”

