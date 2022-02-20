ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Sharbutt: COVID poses worry of infecting family

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzPW9_0eJplI8e00

Celese Sharbutt said COVID-19 has made her job as a Morgan County deputy more dangerous than it already was. The 27-year-old K-9 officer said the pandemic now brings the concern of taking the coronavirus home and inadvertently infecting family members.

“Before COVID, we would be able to do our job without worrying about getting sick and taking it home to our family,” she said. “Now we have to worry about that. We and other first responders like nurses have to interact with people on our jobs.”

She said she has been vaccinated and still contracted COVID-19.

“I did get vaccinated,” she said. “I let people decide on their own about getting the vaccine. I let people know I felt it has helped me.”

She said COVID has hit the sheriff’s deputies pretty hard and they continue to deal with workers being out.

“We had multiple deputies out because of COVID and that is an issue, because we still have to work,” she said. “We were having to pull people from other shifts to cover. We’re getting through it though.”

As the K-9 handler for Havoc, a 5-year-old German shepherd, she said her overall role in the department hasn’t changed since the pandemic arrived in the spring of 2020.

“I try to wear gloves and mask at a scene,” said Sharbutt, the department’s deputy of the year. “But sometimes there isn’t time.”

She said she still gets a satisfaction out of stopping criminals and getting drugs off the street.

“Just last week, we made a traffic stop and were able to seize a distribution amount of methamphetamine that could have gone out to kids,” she said. “There were 11 grams. I get satisfaction of getting that stuff before it gets to other people. I grew up watching how drugs affected people. Every day I try to do something whether it is a gram or a pound.”

She added Havoc loves to stop the drug dealers.

Sharbutt said she also gets satisfaction of making an arrest and sending people to jail, but it doesn’t stop there.

“I always try to treat people with respect,” she said. “I know many people who I have arrested and they see me on the street and thank me. I have had nothing but support even from the people I’ve seen on their worst day or have taken them to jail. I’ve had a few that said since they were arrested ‘I changed my life and turned it around.’”

.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Health
Morgan County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Morgan County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Methamphetamine#German
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
239
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy