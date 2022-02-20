Athens firefighter captain wanted a career helping

ATHENS — Lee Marker always wanted to go into a field where he would have the opportunity to help people.

He found that when he became a firefighter. He’s now an Athens firefighter captain.

Marker thought about nursing school for serving others but opted for firefighting.

“It seemed to be a better fit to be able to do both sides (emergency medical services and firefighting),” he said.

Marker said he did not want to be stuck in a hospital all day, but rather be out in the field.

The most challenging and most rewarding parts of his job, Marker said, go hand in hand.

“It’s being there when people are having the worst day of their life and then it’s also the most rewarding because we can be there to help bring calm to chaos.”

Marker recalls one incident where they arrived at a scene to a woman who had a history of heart problems. Marker said when they arrived, she didn't have a pulse.

“Similar things had happened to this patient before, but this was the worst incident she had had at that point,” he said.

Marker’s crew went straight to work with CPR and revived the patient.

“When we put her on the stretcher, she was alert,” he said.

Another time, when Marker worked in Gadsden, he and his crew arrived at a house fire where people were trapped inside.

“We were able to go inside and get them out,” he said. The victims had to be transported to the burn unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Unfortunately, Marker said, “They didn’t make it … but we were able to get them out and give them a shot.”

“We kind of keep track," he said. "Once we pass them on from our care, we do have ways we can find out how they’re doing. We do like to keep up with patients once they’ve been in our care, as best we can.”

The pandemic has greatly impacted Marker and his crew. At the end of January, Marker and his entire crew got COVID and had to quarantine.

“It’s difficult because we’re short-staffed as it is," he said. "Athens is growing so fast, and we’re trying to keep up with the pace.”

When a firefighting unit has to be shut down, Marker said, it limits the capability the city has for putting firefighters on a scene when they are needed.

On every call, Marker said, they wear gowns, masks and gloves. Dispatch will also ask the people calling for help questions to determine if they or anyone in their household has COVID.

However, catching COVID is not as big of a concern for Marker and crew as giving COVID to someone.

“That’s what we worry about the most," he said. "We don’t want to give it to someone. … If we’re showing signs or symptoms, we want to try to get tested or at least take off.

“We don’t want to go out and get it, but we’re worried about others more than ourselves."

Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan said what stands out about Marker is his leadership.

“Everyone in the department looks up to him and sees him as a true leader, even before he was a captain,” Hogan said.

According to Hogan, “He considers his job as part of who he is, not just something he shows up for. He lives it. He is as interested in seeing the people under him succeed as he is at succeeding himself, if not more so.”

Marker has no plans to change careers.

“I love doing what I do. I love being able to help people," he said. "Makes you feel like you’re making a difference. I think it’s the best job, rewarding."

