Lawrence coroner: COVID hurting society, taking lives

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has led to more deaths and increased stress in society.

Norwood, 47, said when he was interim coroner a decade ago, he might have two coroner calls a week.

“Now I am running three or four a week, almost one a day,” he said. “Since the pandemic, I am seeing more and more drug use due to depression and mental illness because of the COVID. Some of these homicides are due to drug use, maybe because people are shut in. I know I am running a lot more stuff now than I did before.”

He said people are also seeing less of each other.

“The social interaction has gone down. People are just scared. It’s so scary out there more than it ever has been.”

As the coroner, Norwood works fatal accidents, homicides and natural deaths. He said when he visits scenes, either on the roadway or in homes, he wears protective gear.

“I have universal precautions and professional protective equipment,” he said. “I try to always ask family members of the decedent in the homes if they have flu-like symptoms. I am wearing a mask and high protection.”

A public safety employee since 1992, Norwood warns people to protect themselves from the virus.

“Being a coroner is a very important job. People don’t think about it until one is needed,” he said. “You’re the last voice for that person. You are there working with the sheriff’s department and police department to make sure there are checks and balances and making sure … everything is legally done. I want to ensure the family is dealt with compassionately and everything is done thoroughly.”

Norwood, who served as a flight paramedic for two years, also attempts to protect the rights of the deceased.

“A child abuse case where the family thought they could get away with something in the child’s death,” he said. “That is rewarding because I am bringing justice for that child. That child can’t speak out for himself. I’m making sure justice is being done.”

He said he knows how families who lose loved ones tragically feel. In March 2018, Norwood lost his daughter Marlee Sutton.

“It’s important being there for the family for some of the worst times with their lives,” he said. “I have been through that tragedy. I know how it feels to lose a loved one, not just a mother or father but with my daughter. I try to be good to every family I come across. I treat them all like family.”

Norwood, who retired as a lieutenant after 25 years with the Decatur Fire and Rescue, said his faith in God makes his job easier and he calls it an honor to help families who lose loved ones.

“I want to make sure every ‘i’ is dotted and every ‘t’ is crossed,” he said. “Without God, this old world would be a bad place. My faith in God and getting the honor to be with families and pray for them and with them, it’s one of the highest honors you can asked for. I try my best to make a difficult time easier for the family. Coroners don’t do it for the money.”

He said he was praying with the family of a fatal car accident victim in a parking lot near the scene recently.

“A state trooper came over and told me, ‘This is your calling, brother.’ ” Norwood said.

He said his EMS background got him interested in forensic science. He said his love for the television show “Quincy” when he was a child enhanced his desire to work in the field. “Quincy” was a mystery medical drama series that aired from 1976-83 about a Los Angeles County medical examiner who helped police solve cases and was passionate about justice.

Norwood said it always remains a challenge to notify the next of kin that they have lost a child through a car accident or drowning or some other tragedy.

“Notifying the family of a death that they had no idea the decedent had passed away,” he said. “A lot of times a teenager is just getting a taste of life. They leave home and say goodbye and then they are in a traffic accident. Then the coroner has to make notification to the family that their child has died. That is never easy.”

Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said she has known Norwood most of his life and that he is a perfect fit to help people in need.

"Scott has always been dedicated, not just to Courtland and the community but all of Lawrence County and north Alabama," she said. "He has so much love and dedication for the area and the people. I'm proud to call him a friend."

