Limestone coroner: Pandemic, county growth pinching office

Mike West, the Limestone County coroner since 1982, has seen more than his share of tragedies.

He shrugs off the renown of possibly being the longest tenured coroner in the state or even the Southeast. Now the 66-year-old said his office is seeing pressure from COVID-19 and a booming population in Limestone.

“The pandemic changed how we do things. It’s not going to go away. It will probably be here forever like the flu is,” he said. “It changes how you dress, changes your costs.

“Needing extra professional protective equipment has increased costs. We are wearing masks, goggles and sometimes gowns at a scene. You have to wear masks and gloves every day now.”

Not only has COVID sent people to the hospital and some to an early grave, West said it can create long-term health problems for people who have otherwise been fairly healthy.

“COVID is causing a lot of secondary problems related to strokes and heart attacks,” he said. “People are having issues outside of the hospital. It may cause side effects such as blood clots later on.”

West is a registered nurse and has a bachelor’s degree from Athens State University in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree from Auburn-Montgomery in justice and public safety. He became a paramedic in 1979 and deputy coroner in 1980. “I was encouraged to run and won and have won ever since,” he said. “I was running ambulance calls and started assisting the coroner and liked it, so I decided to run for the position.”

He sees the county’s growth as a challenge.

“Our call volume is getting higher and higher,” he said. “At some point, it may become too high for what we have. We have a part-time staff. That may have to change.”

He said the average coroner case is three to four hours and if the case goes to forensics, it can become eight hours of work.

“Pronouncing the decedent dead is the easy part,” he said. “You have to do a coroner report, sometimes take pictures, do a death certificate, sometimes we have to (handle) toxicology reports, talk with forensics.”

He said it is important to keep the decedent’s family informed.

“It is satisfying to have the ability to help people in a time of need,” he said. “Having to deal with the coroner’s office is never a positive outcome, but you can help the family work through it in a positive manner so it is not so bad on them.”

Helping a family through the process can be rewarding, West said.

Limestone District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said the county is fortunate to have someone with West's experience and talent as coroner.

"Mike West is the most dedicated public servant I've ever had the honor to work with," Sammet said. "He makes do with what he has to work with. I know he has a lot more calls and duties now than when he took over that job."

Sammet said the commission may have to address getting West more help and more hours to do the job adequately.

"It might be sooner than later we have to address the needs of the coroner's office," he said. "With the pandemic and population increasing, you have more of everything including fatalities and overall deaths."

