Butler followed father's footsteps into firefighting

Decatur Fire and Rescue Lt. Curtis Butler serves at the city's Station 4. [COURTESY PHOTO]

At just 16, Curtis Butler became a firefighter in the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, which his father helped establish.

So, it wasn’t a stretch for firefighting to become his career.

Butler said his earliest memories were of the home phone ringing and summoning his dad to a fire or a rescue. He also remembers sitting in the car, watching his dad in action and thinking how exciting his father’s duty was.

Just eight years later, a friend convinced Butler to leave a machine shop and join him at Decatur Fire and Rescue.

While most firefighters will say helping others is why they serve, Butler, now 44, said he probably enjoys station life as much as anything else in the firefighting realm.

The fellow firefighters at Station 4 “are just like my family. I talk with the guys at and off work. I know their families and kids. It’s not something you find elsewhere in other careers.”

This feeling of enjoying life with his fellow firefighters took a hit in March 2020 with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced the department to implement protocols like social distancing, additional cleaning and mask wearing.

“It’s not uncommon for two guys to sit at the table and two sit at the bar when we eat dinner just to maintain our distance from each other,” Butler said.

Butler takes the protocols in stride even though they make life more difficult and he knows firefighters often put themselves at risk when going out into the public.

“It’s worth it in the long run,” Butler said. “Our responsibility to the public is to make sure we’re doing the right things to make sure we don’t contaminate others.”

Butler said he does like the part of his job in which he gets to help people on what might be the worst day of their lives.

“Just making that day better for them and seeing the looks on their faces, you just can’t put it in words what that’s like,” Butler said.

Butler worked for 15 years as a firefighter, just grabbing his seat in the backseat of the fire truck whenever the bell rang and doing his job. He took the promotion tests a couple of times and admitted he didn’t take them seriously.

“I loved being a firefighter,” Butler said. “I didn’t have a lot of responsibility and just did what my lieutenant told me to do.”

But in 2019 Butler suddenly got serious at the urging of some of the lieutenants, studied for the test and earned the promotion to driver. He said he realized that the first promotion would be the start of reaching a goal that he had when he first became a professional firefighter, and that’s wearing the red firefighter helmet of a lieutenant or higher officer.

Butler wasn’t a driver long when his lieutenant was promoted. Initially, Butler had to step up and “work out of class” as a driver also handling a lieutenant’s duties for almost a year.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Butler was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Station 4. His responsibilities have grown much heavier in the three years since passing the initial promotion test.

As a lieutenant, he oversees the station, truck and employees. This includes making sure they’re well trained, and then he’s in charge of scene control on a call.

“My job is making sure everyone is safe and the job is done right,” Butler said.

Firefighter Dylan Kyle, who Butler calls his right-hand man, was with Butler at Station 3 and followed Butler to Station 4 last year.

Kyle said Butler’s wife, Kelly, their four children and all of the firefighters’ families often come by the station. He said they’ve become so close that they are friends even on off days.

Kyle described Butler as “level-headed and there to do the best job he can.” He said Butler’s experience shows the most when they’re on the scene of a fire or medical emergency.

“He’s awesome,” Kyle said. “I just really enjoy working for him. He really cares about his guys.”

