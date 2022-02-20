Phillips achieved dream, now mentoring young firefighters

Chris Phillips had a childhood dream of becoming a fireman. Now he’s not only a firefighter, he is training a new generation of recruits to achieve their dream of fighting fires and performing rescues.

Phillips, a longtime Decatur Fire and Rescue officer, knows the thrill of the firehouse alarm, the flashing red lights and arrival on the scene of the unknown — whether it be a fire, a car wreck or a medical call.

There’s no greater thrill than “sometimes being the shining light in somebody’s darkest hour," Phillips said. "It feels good to be the person who shows up and is the calm in the gloom.”

One of his fondest memories is finding a photo album for a family who lost their home in a fire.

“For them, at that time, nothing else mattered,” Phillips said. “It brightened a grim situation.”

But now those moments are few and far between, and he admits, “I’ve gotten too old to drag myself on the constant calls.”

As battalion chief, Phillips is chief of training for Decatur Fire and Rescue. He is entering his 21st year with the department and works with the lieutenants to schedule emergency medical service and firefighter training.

“I ensure the guys get the minimum education units in both areas,” Phillips said. “It’s important that they start safe while getting their certifications.”

Phillips said he believes training “is the best avenue for mentorship,” and it’s exciting to help the next generation grow in their careers.

“We’re really building a legacy for the fire department,” Phillips said.

The family atmosphere of working as a firefighter is one of the things Phillips said he loves about working in the department. Maintaining this atmosphere is one of Phillips’ lessons to the young firefighters.

This family atmosphere also made it more difficult on the department when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

“The fire station is like family,” Phillips said. “The four guys are together and, if one gets COVID, it affects all four.”

Fire Chief Tracy Thornton called Phillips a “a good firefighter” who has become proficient in management. He said Phillips is knowledgeable in technical and water rescues and is mechanically inclined.

“He’s a good hands-on instructor,” Thornton said. “It’s great to have someone with the experience he has. He’s taken a bunch of classes. He’s studied and knows how to do the training.”

Phillips took over as Emergency Medical Services coordinator in January, which he said makes him “responsible for making sure the residents get good coverage from our ambulance services.”

He stepped into a situation where First Response Ambulance Service had a monopoly in the city until Decatur Morgan Hospital started an ambulance service last summer.

The issue is fraught with controversy and adjustments as Phillips and the Ambulance Regulatory Board figure out how to manage the competing services, particularly regarding response times.

“EMS coordinator is probably 80 to 85 percent of my job right now when it should be 15 to 25 percent,” Phillips said. “It’s my job to oversee the transport services and make sure the residents are getting the highest care possible from the privately run ambulance services.”

