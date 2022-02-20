Athens Arts League combines visual art and music

Buy Now Athens Art League President Garth Lovvorn and Vice President Gail Bergeron stand inside the Scout House, which the nonprofit organization is renovating to use for musical events and as a recording facility. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

From sponsoring a Day of the Dead festival with a classical guitarist to providing space for local visual artists to sell their work, the Athens Art League tries to enrich the cultural life of Limestone County, and it's remodeling a landmark building to provide even more musical experiences.

The nonprofit organization and its volunteers have two major endeavors. They run the High Cotton Arts facility and are renovating the city's Scout House.

High Cotton Arts, at 103 W. Washington St. in Athens, holds concerts and author meet-and-greets, rents out space for eight to 10 artists to sell their artwork, has eight studios where art classes are taught and hosts cultural events among other things. The Day of the Dead festival was held there.

Garth Lovvorn, 48-year-old president of the league, said the artwork represents a variety of mediums.

“Paintings, there’s a lady that does glass work. There’s a man that does a lot of photography. … There’s a pretty good variety,” he said. There is also woodwork for sale.

The league traces its history to 2006 when Art on the Square was created. Several years later, it was renamed Athens Arts League.

Gail Bergeron, 66-year-old vice president of the league and former professor of art at Athens State University, has been a part of the league since the beginning. She said the organization provides art education, supports the arts and brings cultural events to Athens and Limestone County.

“That’s our mission. It’s never changed and that’s always what it’s going to be.”

Lovvorn is in a rock band and used to play at High Cotton Arts. Playing with his band at the facility got him interested in the league and he started volunteering in 2019.

“I thought they (the league) were great and then to my surprise, I was asked to join the board of directors.”

Lovvorn said everything the league does is fun to plan. “Not to say that it’s not work, because it is, but it’s like they say, if you love what you’re doing, you don’t really notice that you’re working.”

Scout House project

In 2016, the league realized it needed more room, Bergeron said. The league discovered that the Scout House, built in 1938 and owned by the city, was sitting empty.

Holly Hollman who was head of the Scout House Committee until 2020, said it originally was built to be a place for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to meet.

It became home to the Athens City School Board of Education in 1965. It stayed that way until 2012 when the board of education moved into a new building, Hollman said.

The Scout House remained untouched from 2012 through 2016 when the city agreed to allow the league to use it for 25 years.

“It was time to do something with it,” Lovvorn said. “We believe it will be a self-sustaining venture.”

However, both the exterior and interior needed major repairs. “There was a lot of internal structural things that had to be done,” Lovvorn said. On the exterior, the house “had to have a new roof, new siding and painting.”

The exterior has been remodeled but the interior is still a work in progress. The league approached the City Council last week requesting funding to remodel the inside.

The league has high hopes for when the house renovation is complete.

“With however much money we can get, this will be set up for the community and music,” Bergeron said. There is also a large basement which the league has ideas for in the future.

Lovvorn said, “This space (the house) will double as a recording facility and a small concert hall.”

Lovvorn said events will be low-key, acoustic concerts that won't last late because the house’s location at 313 E. Washington St. in Athens is in a residential area.

Lovvorn said the house could also be rented out for meetings and luncheons. Bergeron said it could also be rented for birthday parties.

The league has one paid employee while everyone else volunteers, including the nine board members.

“It’s just well-meaning people from the community coming together to put together some nice exhibits for the arts," Lovvorn said.

Anyone wanting to donate can send a check to Athens Arts League at High Cotton Arts, 103 W. Washington St., Athens, 35611.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.