Morgan County, AL

Both Priceville teams fall to Handley in Northeast Regional

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
PRICEVILLE — Fans of Priceville basketball have had a lot to cheer for on the journey through this season.

Both the boys and girls teams piled up the victories with a combined record of 46-16 while earning trips to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.

Unfortunately for the Priceville faithful, the Bulldogs hit the end of the road for this season Saturday. Both teams were eliminated by the same school. First came the Handley boys beating Priceville, 61-50. Then it was the girls losing to Handley, 76-59.

There were plenty of disappointed faces and even quite a few tears, but Saturday’s results don’t diminish what both teams achieved this season.

The Priceville boys won just five games last season. Saturday’s regional experience under first-year head coach JR Dilbeck was the program’s first since 2017.

“I am so proud of these guys and what they have achieved,” Dilbeck said. “They have really changed the culture of Priceville boys basketball.

“They’ve raised the standard and set the bar high for the guys following them. I was the most blessed man in Alabama getting to coach them every day.”

The Priceville girls program under Terrie Nelson has made a habit of competing in regionals. This was the fourth straight year. What made this season different was the loss of all five starters from last season.

Nelson’s team hit just two of 14 field goal attempts in the first quarter and trailed 13-6. Priceville never led and the game was tied for just 2:21.

“I thought there would be some nerves and fear at the beginning,” Nelson said. “I found myself praying we would hit a shot to calm everybody down.”

Both the Handley boys and girls like to speed up the game. It’s called controlled chaos. Neither Priceville team had much luck at controlling the chaos.

Handley boys 61, Priceville 50: The first quarter set the tone for this game and the day. It was fast paced with Handley pushing, but Priceville managed to stay even. The Bulldogs led 10-8 with 1:43 to play.

Handley then went on an 11-0 run that carried into the second quarter and produced a 21-10 advantage. Priceville then went on a 13-6 run to cut the Handley lead to 27-23 at intermission.

Handley had a huge rebounding advantage in the first half at 29-15. It would be 51-28 at the end of the game.

Mix the rebounding with Priceville’s inability to hit the 3-point basket on a consistent basis and it was not a good recipe for the Bulldogs. Priceville hit just one of 14 in the first half and five of 27 in the game.

Handley led 49-41 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers had a 16-point lead late in the game.

Priceville (23-9) got 16 points from Chris Thomas and 10 from Elijah Hopkins. Handley’s Rondai Banks scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds.

Priceville loses eight seniors off this team. They are Hopkins, Thomas, Josh Greenhill, KeKey Fletcher, Brody Long, William Baker, Caleb Pedings and Tyler Cappi.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has accomplished,” Hopkins said. “I hope the players coming back realize what it takes to keep the program being successful.”

Handley girls 76, Priceville 59: Handley led 34-19 at halftime. The lead got to as much as 21 in the fourth quarter.

A bright spot for Priceville (23-7) was the shooting of sophomore Ashlyn Johnson, who scored 26 points, including 20 in the second half. She hit six of nine 3-point attempts.

A second bright spot was the scoring by underclassmen for Priceville. Only two points were scored by seniors. Sophomore Zoey Benson had 10 points.

Wrapping up their Priceville careers were seniors Olivia Gann, Natalie Cartee and Kylie Hendrix.

“The important thing now is for us to grow from this experience,” Nelson said.

