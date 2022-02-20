Lost as a child, police helped Silvestri find his mom

George Silvestri said he was first introduced to law enforcement after getting lost as a child at a state fair. The 56-year-old veteran with the Decatur Police Department said that early incident helped him formulate a career plan.

“I was about 6 years old when I got lost at the Minnesota State Fair. A police officer on a horse found me and took me back to my mother. I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.

But it was more than getting lost that led him to the Decatur Police Department.

Silvestri said he was a reserve officer with the Priceville Police Department and met some of the Decatur officers.

“I realized those guys had an outstanding department,” he said. “They were big enough to have different assignments but small enough that they knew everybody.”

He said the size of the department was a good fit for him.

“You don’t get lost like you did in a giant department,” he said. “In our department, you can go like five years and never have the same job twice.”

He said when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, it changed daily operations even though officers had to continue to do their jobs without a hitch.

“I took over the fleet when COVID-19 hit,” he said. “It was chaotic trying to get supplies to protect our officers. That was difficult. We were scrambling. We had to re-evaluate how to protect our officers.”

He said when a person is arrested and taken to the department for questioning, “we had to set up protocol to disinfect our back seats to protect them.”

“Getting everybody on board, wearing masks, washing their hands, changed the mindset. It was a challenge,” he said.

He said early on COVID-19 was causing loneliness and depression for some community members.

“People were holed up in the houses,” he said. “Some were afraid to get out.”

Silvestri said he worked in the violent crime division for 11 years and solving a case was always rewarding to him professionally and personally.

“To tell the victim’s family that we had resolved and arrested the person who killed their loved ones is always very satisfying,” he said. “Oftentimes we maintain a relationship with the family through the trial and sentencing. They remember us. It’s a real satisfying thing. There’s nothing like it in the world.”

As a patrol officer, Silvestri said he rode a police motorcycle for 10 years and “I still ride every day.”

He said his job is about making Decatur a safe place to live and making its residents feel safe, too.

“This job comes with a lot of challenges,” he said. “I strive to do things in the utmost excellence. We want to make sure everything in the city is safe and people of Decatur feel safe, and it is so important that we maintain a good relationship with our community. Our community is very blessed and our department is blessed to have a community that supports us like they do.”

He vividly remembers one of the rewarding moments where he made a difference in somebody’s life.

He said he stopped a man for driving under the influence of pills.

“I treated the guy like I would want to be treated in that situation,” he said. “Years later, he came forward and told me that I saved his life. That makes you want to go to work every day. I get up and go to work with a grin on my face.”

