Lawrence deputy: COVID doesn't stop public safety

Lawrence County Sheriff Patrol Deputy Justin Sapp says COVID hasn't stopped law enforcement agencies from doing their jobs. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Justin Sapp followed his heart into the law enforcement field.

And despite the profession getting what he calls a “bad rap,” he believes his fellow lawmen are true servants and work to achieve a safer environment for the community.

“I have always had a heart for service,” said the 26-year-old Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy, who grew up in the East Lawrence area before serving a stint in the U.S. Marines and returning home to Lawrence County.

“I think as a whole, we (law enforcement) get a bad rap. There are bad people in every profession. There’s certainly a microscope on law enforcement because we do have potential power there.”

He said a lot has changed in law enforcement during the two years he has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office. He said it is a challenging profession and COVID-19 is just another piece of the puzzle.

“Overall, the pandemic hasn’t changed much for me personally as far as work is concerned,” he said. “In law enforcement all across the country, we face unique challenges every day. And the pandemic in itself is just one of those.

“At the end of the day, we are here to serve the community. If that means we have to put a mask on and wash our hands more often and socially distance, that is a small thing. I don’t mind. We’re here to serve the community, and however that looks, that is what I’m going to do.”

He said even though he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, he doesn’t shy from people who haven’t chosen to get vaccinated.

“I have been vaccinated, but I haven’t encouraged anybody to get vaccinated. I believe it is a personal choice,” he said. “It’s like the flu vaccine. I think it is wise to get it, but everybody is entitled to their personal opinion. That is what makes the country great. You can do it or you cannot do it.”

He said he hasn’t let the pandemic interfere with his job, especially when it comes to handling emergency situations.

“If it is a simple call, we’ll socially distance,” Sapp said. “If it is a car accident or in an emergency, I will make sure the emergency is over before I start taking in concern for my personal safety. If somebody needs to be pulled out of a car, I’m going to pull them out of a car. I won’t ask them if they have COVID first.”

He said the public perception of law enforcement should be higher than it is. He said he tries to help people who are troubled, and making an arrest is not always the answer.

“I think sometimes things are not very clear. A lot of times you can help people without making an arrest,” he said. “It’s about finding a solution to the problem. Everybody’s problems are different. Finding the best solution for the people who are asking for help is one of the most challenging parts of my job.”

But he finds plenty of satisfaction on his job, too.

He said sometimes finding that solution requires making an arrest.

“Occasionally, we arrest people and when we see those people later they thank us because they were on drugs or having other issues and they are now better off,” Sapp said. “Having a real sense of helping the people and getting a thank you is rewarding. Sometimes a thank you doesn’t come, but (it helps) knowing you did the best you could and they are better off because of it.”

He recalled another uplifting moment where he and his partner drove up on a vehicle parked alongside of the road about 1:30 a.m.

He said a woman inside the vehicle was intoxicated and had been beaten and abused. “The guy she was with had just left her there,” said Sapp, who is married and has a daughter. “We got her medical attention and followed through with that. I see her often on my job. She always has a smile on her face when she sees me. We’ll talk for a few minutes. It’s rewarding to know that she’s OK because she was in such a bad situation at the time.”

Lawrence County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian Covington said that Sapp is former military and that helps him in the profession.

"Also he's from the county so he's familiar with the area and that goes a long way to being an excellent officer," he said.

