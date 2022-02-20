Limestone County investigator joined to make a difference

Buy Now Dale Townsend is an investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Limestone County Sheriff’s investigator Dale Townsend says he joined the department to make a difference and hopes children see him as a role model.

He also says he wants people to see the love that law enforcement officers have for their community.

Townsend was promoted from deputy to investigator about four months ago and oversees Sex Offender Registration Notification Act compliance. He is also now a criminal investigator.

Townsend’s father was a law enforcement officer with the Athens Police Department for 26 years. He said that provided the impetus for his joining the Sheriff’s Office, but it wasn't the only reason.

Townsend says he also wanted “to help people and make a difference in my community.”

“Prior to me going into it, law enforcement was looked at in a negative light in my community," he said. "I wanted to make a change, make a difference by joining the force and be able to show a different side of law enforcement within the community."

Townsend said he believes the community sees law enforcement in a better night now than when he joined 23 years ago.

One of the most challenging things about his job, Townsend said, is looking into a victim’s eyes and seeing the hurt and pain that they are going through. Townsend said he tries daily to come up with solutions that will put a smile on victims’ faces.

“It’s challenging to figure out what you can do to basically comfort them or help them out of their situation,” Townsend said.

Townsend said it is satisfying when he is able to find solutions.

Another challenge Townsend said he faces is looking into an offender’s face and viewing them as a person who made a mistake and continue doing his job as a professional. Townsend said, in his line of work, he has to put personal feelings aside and behave as he was trained.

Townsend said he struggles with making sure the community feels the love he has for them.

“It’s a challenging thing to get out here and be able to show people, as a law enforcement officer, that you actually care about them,” he said.

Townsend said arresting an offender and then seeing them in public and having the offender thank him for arresting them is especially satisfying.

“They thank you for arresting them because it changed their life,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, Townsend said it did not really impact his work. “I never did get the luxury of being able to stay out of it; we had to continue on and work. The only difference was wearing the mask.”

Townsend said he had to continue to be cautions, alert and aware.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin has worked with Townsend since the start of the sheriff’s career in the justice system 19 years ago, and he said it is a pleasure to work with Townsend.

“Every day he is eager to work, help and always has a positive attitude and smile,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said Townsend goes above and beyond, even outside of work, to build relationships with and serve the community’s youths.

What motivates Townsend to continue in his field is “being able to see all these kids that are coming up and see me, maybe even as a role model. They see me out here helping people and them having the desire to want to become a law enforcement officer.”

“It motivates me to be able to get out here and show a side of law enforcement that a lot of people don’t get to see, the love we actually have for the people that we deal with,” Townsend said.

