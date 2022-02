A rope was laid out loose, dipping below the rushing water, stretching from one side of the riverbed to the other. Further upstream was where the fun was had. Pickup trucks parked atop the levee, or below it when the river was low. There, families would meet and play in the Rio Grande as its steady stream supplied its communities with life. Kids would challenge themselves to swim across it, competing with its current to stay afloat. And...

