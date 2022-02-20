Decatur police officer working to change perception of police

Buy Now Williams

For Decatur police officer Brooke Williams, she feels law enforcement personnel are seen as adversaries in the community. She is working to change that perception.

“It’s probably the most challenging part of my job,” said Williams, 27. “Not being understood by the public. We put this uniform on and a lot of people see us as bad. That is not the case. Behind the uniform we are still human. At the end of the day we have to do what other people don’t sign up to do and that is to do the right thing even when it’s hard.”

Williams, a Decatur native who was raised in Hillsboro, said working during the pandemic has made her job even more difficult.

“We’re still required to do our job, but it’s hard to be hands on,” she said. “We have to social distance and follow the protocol. But it’s about keeping Decatur under control.”

A graduate of East Lawrence High School and working on a master’s degree in criminal justice administration, Williams remembers doing work as an intern in juvenile delinquency.

“I wanted to help our kids,” she said. “Knowing that the kids are our future. I wanted to originally help steer kids in the right direction. But once I interned, I realized I could help anybody I came in contact with.”

She said it is easy to get satisfaction from her job as a police officer on a daily basis.

“Helping people when we go out and do something good,” she said. “Seeing them smile when they know they have been helped. It’s rewarding to see small things, people showing their appreciation for us. And of course, getting the bad guys.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.