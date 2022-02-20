Inside today: Opportunity 2022 salutes everyday heroes

A human rights advocate in Utah was arrested for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and raising thousands of dollars based for medical expenses. Coco Berthmann, 28, a German national living in Utah, was detained on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. The New York Post reports that she is being investigated for communications fraud, according to a police report, but has not been formally charged. Ms Bethmann is an advocate against human trafficking and claims she was a victim of it herself. A neighbour told police that she had been lying about her cancer diagnosis and...
