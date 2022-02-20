ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside today: Opportunity 2022 salutes everyday heroes

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily's 2022 Opportunity sections beginning today pay tribute to everyday heroes...

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
Brian Mittge Commentary: Recognizing More Everyday Heroes Without Capes

How about some good news as we continue to climb out of the darkest time of the year?. We’ll start with the story of a crossing guard in Maryland. Cpl. Annette Goodyear was working her regular shift at North East Middle School on Feb. 4. She gave the OK for a student to cross after telling an oncoming car to stop, but the car kept going and plowed into the intersection.
Maranda and Biggby Coffee help to recognize everyday West Michigan heroes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Biggby Coffee are recognizing ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the community. Recently, Pastor Cori from Coopersville United Methodist Church was nominated for the Biggby Hero Award by someone from her congregation for all of the exceptional work she does. Maranda had the opportunity to sit down with Pastor Cori to see all of the great work she did and continues to do for her church.
Finding the joy in everyday tasks

It’s hard not to sound like I am bragging when I tell people that one of my daughter’s favorite things to do is clean. I quickly assure them that my son does NOT like to clean, lest they mistake me for a person who is training my children well.
‘3 Seconds, 30 Bullets’: Minneapolis Gang Member Predicts Dangerous Summer In WCCO Exclusive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, WCCO’s Reg Chapman shared the first part of his investigation into Minneapolis’ gang problem. Police link tens of thousands of crimes to gangs every year, much of it violent, stealing innocent lives. Chapman shared his sit-down interview with an active gang member, who we’re calling “John.” bHe agreed to talk openly if we disguised his identity and re-voiced his message. John told us about two rival gangs — the Highs and the Lows — and how they recruit kids to become criminals, motivated by fast cash. The gangs’ gun power is making it dangerous for our communities and...
Temporary job turns into career for paramedic Butts

Shane Butts was just looking for a quick path to a decent job and now, 28 years later, he’s entrenched in the life of emergency medical services. A First Response Ambulance paramedic, Butts took a basic emergency medical technician class in 1994 because he could start work after one semester and possibly buy some time before returning to finish his degree to become a math teacher.
A grateful salute for years of service

Angela Corbett’s 18 years of service to Island seniors was celebrated on Friday, Feb. 11 at the reopening of the hall at the Presbyterian Church where the Senior Center has its nutrition program. Although officially retiring, she will continue to volunteer and remain a part of the program’s staff...
Grace under fire: Pediatrician deals with many changes in new career

At 9-years-old, Grace Cain declared to her parents that she was going to be a doctor one day and she knew what her specialty would be. Now Dr. Grace Cain Williams, she helps heal kids as a pediatrician. Williams, 29, provides Hartselle with its only pediatric clinic — Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Hartselle Pediatric Clinic on Pine Street — and tends to newborns in the Decatur Morgan Hospital nursery.
Volunteer medical director and doctor at free clinic likes helping

Dr. Alex Penot, medical director at Decatur’s Community Free Clinic, became a doctor because he has always liked helping people, learning about science and figuring things out. Penot said his parents were in their 40s and 50s when he was born. He initially wanted to be a veterinarian, but...
Staying prepared

Decatur firefighters refine and practice their rescue techniques at the city's Flint Training Center. In a recent scenario, a smoke machine simulated fire, while Decatur Fire and Rescue worked to get mannequins out safely.
Cunningham following in mother's footsteps

Maurice Cunningham said he knew before the age of 10 that he wanted to be a nurse like his mother and to help people like she did. Cunningham, now an intensive care unit nurse at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said whenever his mother went to work, “I knew that she was going to help people"
Mother of 4-year-old found in freezer said she was always handcuffed, endured months of abuse from suspect

A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer Tuesday says she endured months of abuse from her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with the boy’s death. Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, after the woman secretly instructed her daughter to pass a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then forwarded it to law enforcement. The note also explained the woman had not been allowed to see her 4-year-old son whom she last saw in Dec., before his body was found.
Utah woman accused of receiving thousands in donations by lying about cancer diagnosis

A human rights advocate in Utah was arrested for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and raising thousands of dollars based for medical expenses. Coco Berthmann, 28, a German national living in Utah, was detained on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. The New York Post reports that she is being investigated for communications fraud, according to a police report, but has not been formally charged. Ms Bethmann is an advocate against human trafficking and claims she was a victim of it herself. A neighbour told police that she had been lying about her cancer diagnosis and...
