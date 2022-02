While the bureaucrats and talking heads in Washington continue to saber rattle and bloviate about Russia’s possible aggression in Ukraine, the Biden administration is playing right along utilizing the same people who gave us the Great War of Weapons of Mass Destruction. Lobbyists for Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, etc., have their eyes bulging at the prospect of a proxy war.

