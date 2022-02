The outcome of an upcoming federal trial will have long-lasting implications for the death penalty in Oklahoma. A nearly 8-year-old lawsuit, filed by a group of Oklahoma death row prisoners who claim the state’s lethal injection protocol causes unconstitutional pain and suffering, will proceed to trial Feb. 28 at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot will preside over the hearing, which is expected to last one week.

