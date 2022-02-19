ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma offers elite 2023 wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hApr_0eJpjEp000

Shelton Sampson Jr. is one of the elite wide receivers in the 2023 class. Oklahoma made sure he received an offer from the Sooners this weekend.

Sampson Jr. is listed as a five-star by several recruiting services and a top-100 player by all of the major recruiting services. On3 has Sampson Jr. as a five-star recruit and ranks him the highest. According to On3, the 6-foot-4, 181 pound wide receiver is the No. 9 player nationally, the No. 1 wide receiver and the second-best prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Rivals also lists Sampson Jr. as a five-star wide receiver. In Rivals’ rankings, Sampson Jr. is the nation’s No. 11 player, the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 2 recruit out of Louisiana. ESPN rates Sampson Jr. as the No. 35 player overall, the No. 9 wide receiver and the second-best player from Louisiana. 247Sports ranks him No. 82 nationally, the No. 9 wide receiver and the fourth-best player out of Louisiana.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Sampson Jr. checks in as the No. 18 player nationally and the No. 3 wide receiver. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Sampson Jr. is the nation’s No. 34 player and the sixth-best wide receiver in the 2023 class.

Sampson Jr. is out of Catholic-B.R. High School in Baton Rouge, La., so LSU will be one of the top competitors in his recruitment.

In addition to LSU, Sampson Jr. holds offers from SEC schools Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Here’s his full offers list according to 247Sports.

Shelton Sampson Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 35 2 9

Rivals 5 11 2 2

247Sports 4 82 4 9

247 Composite 5 34 2 6

On3 Recruiting 5 9 2 1

On3 Composite 4 18 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, La.

Projected Position WR

Height 6-4

Weight 181

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 19

Film

Here’s a look at some of Sampson Jr.’s Hudl tape.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB decommits from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost the commitment from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023. Lee’s decommitment is not shocking considering Georgia’s change at defensive backs coach. Jahmile Addae is headed to Miami and Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back...
ELLENWOOD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WXIA 11 Alive

Report: Herschel Walker threatened 'shootout with police'

ATLANTA — U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker talked about having a shootout with police, according to a 21-year-old police report obtained by the Associated Press. The report sheds new light on incidents of violence that the former football star has acknowledged as part of a sometimes-troubled past. Walker hasn’t...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Espn#Catholic B R High School#Lsu#Sec#Ole Miss
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Time is money: Matt Luke decision to leave Georgia will pay off

Matt Luke chose time at home over time away from it. Yes, he had nearly a $10M buyout when Ole Miss fired him as its head coach in 2019. Yes, he made $900,000 in 2021. When the financials look like that, it's easy to assume that the decision was easy. And I believe that in this case, it was. Yes, he's a millionaire. But this feels like the Chris Stapleton kind of 'Millionaire.'
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

UGA player accused of rape could be allowed at Pro Day, judge rules

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player accused of rape and sexual assault could be allowed to play in the Bulldogs’ Pro Day, a judge ruled Friday. Adam Anderson was charged with rape last year, and a condition of his bond set by a superior court required him to stay out of the the county. However, Anderson appeared in court Friday morning for a hearing, asking to be allowed to attend the March 16 event.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy