Here are the statewide boys and girls regional basketball pairings, as announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Sunday afternoon. Teams seeded Nos. 1-8 are guaranteed a trip to tournament sites — 4A and 3A in the Tacoma Dome, 2A and 1A in the Yakima Valley SunDome and 2B and 1B at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena — regardless of outcome, while Nos. 9-12 must win their regional games to advance.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO