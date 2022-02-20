Give me another hit of that sweet nostalgia

You ever get nostalgic for something and then feel kind of stupid about it?

This happened to me during last week’s Super Bowl. One of my favorite commercials featured the return of the E-Trade baby, who I had apparently missed. There he was, living in a remote cabin, dressed like the cutest little lumberjack.

“Ugh, they found me,” he said as a helicopter landed. Yes they did, and thank God.

I smiled, even though I don’t trade stocks and never will. I felt a little silly, but I’d say it was $7 million well-spent by E-Trade.

Nostalgia is a weakness of mine, and if anyone knows how to traffic in sentiment, it’s Madison Avenue. Several Super Bowl ads tapped into the past: GM with Dr. Evil, Chevy with “The Sopranos,” and Verizon with “The Cable Guy” – an ad that was way funnier than the movie.

Other ads looked to the future, namely ads for cryptocurrency. There were so many such commercials that I lost count, and I hated them all, especially the one where a QR code just floated around on the screen for 30 seconds (felt like 30 minutes).

Every time a crypto ad comes on, I want to set the TV on fire. You crypto bros can hate on me if you want, but I don’t do fake money. Heck, I don’t really do real money because I’m always broke. So I’ll just sit around and await the inevitable crypto market crash, and when it happens, I’ll be laughing while lighting a cigar with $100 Monopoly bills.

You know it’s coming, so some of y’all might want to stuff a few bitcoins in a glass jar and bury them in the backyard. The future is always uncertain, but the past remains fixed. Perhaps that’s why I enjoy living in it.

Nostalgia is like a drug – it can bring you joy and make you forget about your present troubles. Nostalgia uses time to filter out the bad memories, leaving you with only good feelings about the past.

Of course, at some point you come down from that high and realize that every period of your life has been full of both good and bad. Old pains return, and so you seek another hit of that sweet nostalgia.

I should pause here to say that in no way am I condoning drug use. To each their own, but I don’t want any angry emails from some Tupelo Moms wringing their hands about how my words might affect THE CHILDREN™. It’s just a metaphor, OK?

There is nothing wrong with nostalgia, of course. We should always remember the good times, because those memories make life more bearable and remind us that there is some good in this world. The problem I have is drowning myself in these memories, which I do because there are even more memories on which I’d like not to dwell.

Nostalgia and regret are engaged in constant combat in my mind. Regret usually wins. In fact, I could use a good dopamine hit right about now, so excuse me while I pull up YouTube and watch some E-Trade baby ads. That little guy never lets me down.