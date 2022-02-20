ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Spectrometer Detects Chemicals By Zapping Samples With A Laser Beam

By Robin Kearey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Hackaday, we love projects that result in useful lab equipment for a fraction of the cost of professional gear. [Lorenz], over at Advanced Tinkering, built his own instrument for Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy, or LIBS, and it’s quite an impressive device. LIBS is a technique for analyzing substances to find...

Nature.com

Control method of stepping motor for spaceborne solar irradiance spectrometer

The encoder is not included in the hardware design of the Spaceborne Solar Irradiance Spectrometer, so in this paper, a high precision control method of stepping motor is proposed, which can position accurately without encoder. When the wavelength scanning mechanism is controlled, the validity of the hall signal is judged by controlling the forward and reverse rotation of the motor and the fixed steps of the motor. When the hall signal is valid, the operation of returning to the starting position is performed normally. The motor drive is subdivided into 16 substeps, and each substep is only 0.1125Â°. The control method of turntable mechanism is to quickly return to the starting position, after overshoot, one-step reverse rotation with appropriate delay to move out of hall effective area, and then identify the starting position. The experimental results show that the method can meet the requirements of wavelength repeatability less than 0.01Â nm, wavelength calibration accuracy less than 0.05Â nm, and calibration accuracy stability less than 0.2%. At the same time, the volume and weight of the system are reduced, and the miniaturization of the system is realized.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yag Laser#Chemicals#Laser Beam#Zap#Advanced Tinkering#Libs
Greatist

Can Zinc Pyrithione Zap Acne? The A to Z on This Skin Care

Zinc pyrithione (aka pyrithione zinc) is a topical form of the mineral zinc that’s usually used to banish dandruff, but you may see it popping up as an acne treatment. Thanks to its ability to fight fungus and bacteria, zinc pyrithione might help treat fungal acne, but there’s no evidence it can help zap other types of acne.
SKIN CARE
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY

