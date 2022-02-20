ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Missouri swim and dive compete in final day of the SEC Championships

By Missourian Staff
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

Missouri men's and women's swim and dive wrapped up its fifth and final day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a mixed bag of results for the Tigers, with both teams placing top five in just one event Saturday.

Jack Dahlgren put together another strong performance, finishing fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 41.08 seconds. Will Goodwin placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.67. Dahlgren, Kevin Hammer, Grant Bochenski and Danny Kovac placed ninth in the 400 free relay with a time of 2:53.45.

Meredith Rees placed eight in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.21. It was Rees' second top eight placement of the meet. Amy Feddersen, Sarah Thompson, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.29.

Missouri's women's dive team was also in action Saturday. In the platform, Sarah Rousseau placed 17th with a score of 214.15. Kayla Wilson finished 19th with a score of 208.35.

Missouri's men's swim and dive finished seventh out of 10 teams at the SEC Championships scoring 716.5 points. The women's team placed ninth out of 12 with a score of 485.5.

The Tigers next meet will be the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center Feb. 26.

Stephens basketball closes regular season with loss to Missouri Baptist

Stephens College basketball (8-17, 4-14 American Midwest Conference) ended its final game of the 2022 season with a 70-51 loss to third-place Missouri Baptist (17-11, 14-4), squandering an opportunity for a potential upset with a collapse in the second quarter.

After leaving the first quarter tied at 10, Missouri Baptist rattled off a 27-7 run in the second with a stalwart defensive effort and a hurried transition game. The Spartans held the Stars to just 3 of 15 shooting and forced nine turnovers. The Spartans didn't get to the charity stripe once in the second quarter.

Allison Moore's 12 points led the Stars, followed by 11 points from sophomore guard Marveen Ross, who each played nearly every minute of the Saturday contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Already a team leader, Manuel looks to take next step

Martez Manuel has made leaps every year since he arrived at Missouri in 2019. He played in all 12 games as a freshman, mainly on special teams. He started every game as a sophomore, largely playing very well. And he became a captain as a junior, making it clear who the leader of Missouri’s defense was.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Missouri State
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers named No. 2 seed in Bracket Preview Show

The AP No. 5 Purdue men's basketball team was named a pre-tournament No. 2 seed in the NCAA's Bracket Preview Show Saturday afternoon. The Preview Show is a top-16 team ranking produced by the Division I Men's Basketball Committee, which has been running since 2016. The show is not a set-in-stone determination of seeding, but an "if the season ended today" projection of the top of the field.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Sec#Tigers#Spartans
The Exponent

Brayden Dorman - Arizona Wildcats

Four-star Colorado QB Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Arizona landed its second commitment for 2023, when four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman chose the Wildcats on CBS Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Creighton Prep standout Sam Sledge commits to Huskers

Three decades ago, Bob Sledge paved the way for Nebraska’s running backs as a guard and played himself into not only All-Big Eight honors, but eventually a spot in the NU football hall of fame. Now, his son will play football for the Huskers, too. Nebraska on Sunday landed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

2/20/22 No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72

No. 5 Purdue (24-4, 13-4) regained a tie on the loss side for first place in the Big Ten with an 84-72 victory over Rutgers (16-10, 10-6) Sunday evening in Mackey Arena. Purdue went into halftime with a 9-point lead and held off a tough Rutgers press in the second half. With a pumping Mackey crowd, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey led the Boilers in the second half. Purdue is a half-game ahead of second place Wisconsin and Illinois, both at 12-4. Purdue has a nearly week-long break before it travels to Michigan State Saturday for a noon game. That game will air on ESPN.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy