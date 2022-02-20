“And it’s been a pretty long journey. We originally actually started out as a reusable shopping bag business that happened to have James Reinhardt (the co-founder and CEO of ThredUp) as a customer, buying reusable shopping bags. His challenge to us was if we can make a reasonable shipping bag. That’s where it all started,” recalls Mike Newman, CEO at Returnity. “We’ve been on this journey ever since. We had this reusable shopping bag we came up with, and we thought it was really cool, but it didn’t really go anywhere because we had to learn that packaging is really about systems — and not about product. If you don’t have a system to support reusable packaging, they just end up being press release programs. They don’t scale; they don’t sustain. A big part of our journey as a business — and I think for the reusable concept in general — has been that if we don’t build scalable, sustainable options for reuse, we’re never really going to make a dent in the packaging.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO