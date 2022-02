SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold air is rushing into Northern California, setting the stage for potential record-setting cold temperatures by early Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for most of the Valley in Northern California between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. This means general temperatures will range in the low to upper 20s. With this cold air, water will be at the freezing mark or below for several hours and can freeze solid before sunrise.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO