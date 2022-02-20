Sunday, February 20 Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will boost into the 60s with a few higher levels clouds near the Arkansas Missouri border. Winds will really ramp up this morning with sustained winds between 15-25mph and gusts up to 40mph. So now is the time to bring the trash can indoors. So, it isn’t in your neighbor’s...
Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along and west of Highway 29. This advisory is slated to begin at 1 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Sunday. We jump back to winter this weekend as much colder weather...
A potent storm system is moving in and it brings big impacts to the Ozarks today. A cold front is sliding eastward through the area which will set the stage for wintry weather. The area of low pressure trailing behind it is what will bring more moisture. Widespread, heavier rain has developed overnight ahead of that cold front, along with embedded thunderstorms. With the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger storms down across our southern communities. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. As the atmosphere cools, that rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation today will be wintry, especially north of Springfield.
Much colder weather will work into the state Saturday afternoon. Following the passage of a cold front, a weak area of low pressure will move just to the south of Connecticut, bringing with it a period of light snow. We are forecasting a coating to 1 inch of snow for...
Cold air has settled in and we’re starting off our Friday on a bitter note as a result. Temps have dipped into the teens and single digits so make sure you grab that heavy winter coat. Today will be warmer and a lot nice as high pressure takes back over. This leads to a return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonably chilly conditions on tap this afternoon. A cold front slides our way tonight and with that, we’ll see a few clouds but we’re not expecting any moisture. It definitely reinforces the chill to the north but for us, we won’t have a cooldown tomorrow. In fact, winds quickly turn back around from the southeast which will keep our readings fairly similar to today. Highs will rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes over once again. As this ridge builds, a warming trend develops into Sunday with a huge spike in our temperatures on the docket. Highs look to surge back into the low to mid-60s Sunday afternoon with an abundance of sunshine in store.
The weekend starts off great with lots of sun and highs in the 80s this afternoon. Our weather changes dramatically overnight with scattered showers expected across Southwest Florida on Sunday morning as a cold front pushes across the region. The good news is that the rain will quickly end from east to west by Sunday afternoon.
Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and some morning flurries. Decreasing clouds this afternoon. NW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 20. Sunday Night: Cloudy skies returns with some overnight snow showers. W winds 5-10 mph. Low 15. Monday Forecast: Lingering flurries/snow showers, then partly sunny skies. SW winds 5-10 mph.High […]
The weekend ended on a warm and windy note and that’s exactly how our workweek will begin across the Ozarks. A stronger southerly breeze holds ahead of a cold front that moves toward us late tonight into early Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will likely top out in the 70s across much of the region under increasing clouds. Clouds continue to thicken and the threat of moisture goes up through the evening as the cold front inches closer. The greatest chances arrive after midnight with more widespread showers and storms on the table through early Tuesday morning.
We’re waking up today to frigid temperatures and bitter cold wind chills courtesy of a northwest air flow out of Canada. Temps will start out in the teens across much of southern New England and in the single digits across the north, wind chill values will be in the single digits south, around and below 0 north.
The Chicago area is about to embark on yet another winter roller coaster, with below-average temperatures giving way to a rapid warm-up in the coming days. Before that arrives, things will start out cloudy and perhaps even a bit snowy on Sunday, with light snow or flurries possible in the morning hours across the area.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 am Sunday morning for a portion of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stevens, Pope, and Stearns counties (+more). Very cold wind chills are expected to drop as low as 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously...
ORLANDO, Fla. – That didn’t last long. As expected, a cold front is bringing clouds and showers back to Central Florida. Sunday, however, won’t be a total loss. The second half of the day will be on the drier side with clearing skies. Highs Sunday top out in the 60s and lower 70s Sunday.
Thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday, Arctic air is setting in and it’s going to stick around for quite a while. It’s going to provide the ingredients needed for winter weather across the region too as our next storm system moves in. An area of low pressure will move our way today and is going to bring us a mixed bag of precipitation. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow are on the table Wednesday afternoon lasting into the overnight. Minor accumulations of snow and sleet are expected with a higher threat for ice accumulation in place across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.
We’re through our first wave of wintry weather with round two set to move in early Thursday morning. The first wave arrived before noon today. It was mainly sleet across the area and it came down hard with accumulations of half an inch to an inch common. On the northern edge of this shield of wintry weather was a band of snow. A quick 1 to 2″ fell from Stockton Lake across Lake of the Ozarks. Humansville reported 2″ of accumulations with most of it falling over the course of two hours.
