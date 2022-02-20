Sunday, February 20 Sunday Morning Forecast

Cold air has settled in and we’re starting off our Friday on a bitter note as a result. Temps have dipped into the teens and single digits so make sure you grab that heavy winter coat. Today will be warmer and a lot nice as high pressure takes back over. This leads to a return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonably chilly conditions on tap this afternoon. A cold front slides our way tonight and with that, we’ll see a few clouds but we’re not expecting any moisture. It definitely reinforces the chill to the north but for us, we won’t have a cooldown tomorrow. In fact, winds quickly turn back around from the southeast which will keep our readings fairly similar to today. Highs will rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes over once again. As this ridge builds, a warming trend develops into Sunday with a huge spike in our temperatures on the docket. Highs look to surge back into the low to mid-60s Sunday afternoon with an abundance of sunshine in store.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO