The heart of every potential bride and groom is beating at a rapid rate this morning because it’s the day they lose their freedom. Oh, I know they don’t realize the snares ahead of them. That’s a good thing or weddings would never take place. I’m not here to throw a wet blanket on the nuptials. I’m here to say good luck and good riddance to a solitary life. From now until your divorce, you’ll be a happy couple sharing every moment of every day for as long as your marriage lasts.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO