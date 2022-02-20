ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence Page: We can learn to live with COVID-19, and with Joe Rogan too

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the threat of being “canceled,” shamed or otherwise erased from public discourse seems...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Spotify’s COVID problems are bigger than Joe Rogan

Wow, we’re already mid-way through February, and Hot Pod Summit is next week. It’s been a marathon over here, not including my Love Is Blind binge time. Today, we have various stories all connected around the idea of money — making and spending it. Let’s get right to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Spotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience'

(Reuters) -Spotify's chief content officer Dawn Ostroff told advertisers at a conference on Wednesday that the backlash around popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan's podcast had been a "real learning experience" for the streaming service. "We do feel that we have a responsibility to support creator expression, but also balance that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Page
Person
Joe Rogan
FOXBusiness

Spotify exec: Joe Rogan saga has been ‘real learning experience’

Spotify's Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff says the recent controversy surrounding popular podcast host Joe Rogan has been a "real learning experience" for the company. "We do feel that we have a responsibility to support creator expression, but also balance that creator expression with safety for our users and for our advertisers," Ostroff told advertisers during the Interactive Advertising Bureau annual conference in New York on Wednesday.
MUSIC
mmanews.com

India Arie Shares How ‘Consciously Racist’ Joe Rogan Can Be Redeemed

India Arie has provided an explanation for why she no longer accepts Joe Rogan‘s apology for past race-related remarks. Joe Rogan has dominated headlines across the mainstream media arguably as much as any public figure in 2022 thus far. First, he was the focal point of a COVID-19 controversy where he was accused of spreading and facilitating “deadly misinformation” related to the pandemic. And more recently, he had to answer for past race-related comments made on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Learn To Live
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience disappeared from Spotify on Monday morning, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast was down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show also briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify,...
CELEBRITIES

