Take a close look at all candidates

Now is the time for potential candidates to consider running for office in Hopkinton, RI. As a Hopkinton Town Councilor, I have been pleased to find that Hopkinton residents generally choose candidates based upon how they respond to issues important to Hopkinton, rather than based upon one particular political party. In 2020, Democratic, Republican and Independent candidates were elected to the Town Council. Our lively discussions have allowed all viewpoints to be heard and have led to better decisions being made. If anyone would like to talk to me about running a campaign, please do not hesitate to call me at 401-491-9437.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO