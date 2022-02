I can't help but marvel at the architecture of the bald-faced hornet's nest, which has been revealed in the canopy of trees after leaf drop. This winter I have seen several bald-faced hornet nests in trees. The nest itself is a beautiful oblong structure, that is papery and grayish but if inspected closely it has waves of dark and light colors washing over its surface.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO