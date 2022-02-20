Analysis: Maple Leafs acquire Ilya Lyubushkin and Ryan Dzingel from Arizona in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a 2025 conditional second-round pick
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel from the Arizona Coyotes. Nick Ritchie is headed to Arizona along with a conditional second-round pick. The Coyotes will have their choice between the Leafs‘ second-round selection in 2025 or their third-round selection in 2023....mapleleafshotstove.com
