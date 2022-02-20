ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Analysis: Maple Leafs acquire Ilya Lyubushkin and Ryan Dzingel from Arizona in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a 2025 conditional second-round pick

By Kevin Papetti
mapleleafshotstove.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel from the Arizona Coyotes. Nick Ritchie is headed to Arizona along with a conditional second-round pick. The Coyotes will have their choice between the Leafs‘ second-round selection in 2025 or their third-round selection in 2023....

mapleleafshotstove.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM ARIZONA COYOTES IN MINOR TRADE

The Toronto Maple Leafs were apparently in the market for another goaltender. Now they have it. The Leafs have acquired goalie Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes. The return is future considerations, so nothing at this moment. Hutton just cleared waivers so he can be sent straight to the AHL without having to clear again.
NHL
Yardbarker

McKenna’s Breakdown: Tough Maple Leafs debut for Ilya Lyubushkin

Newly acquired Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin learned a lesson in Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Defending a 2-on-1 rush is no longer about controlling where the shot comes from. It’s about preventing the shot. Or at minimum, forcing the offensive team to make a difficult play.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy