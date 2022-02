CAMPOBELLO — The Landrum girls basketball team has reached the quarterfinals of the state championship tournament three times ('09, '12, and '17) and each time failing to punch their ticket to the Upper State championship game. On Wednesday night the Cardinals bucked that trend by getting past Buford in a back-and-forth matchup that finished 45-38 in favor of Landrum. ...

