Long Beach, CA

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 84-71

ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJpcKnT00

Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara snapped Long Beach State's 11-game win streak with an 84-71 victory on Saturday night.

Calvin Wishart had 18 points for the Gauchos (12-10, 5-6 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 18 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Colin Slater scored a career-high 28 points for the Beach (15-10, 11-2). Aboubacar Traore added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Beach. Long Beach State defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

MANHATTAN, NY
