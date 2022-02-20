ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NMSU to name wing of Breland Hall after late history professor

By Brianna Perez
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico— New Mexico State University pays tribute to late history educator, Clarence Fielder, by naming a wing at Breland Hall after him.

Fielder taught African American history at NMSU for 40 years, but was also known for helping restore a historic New Mexico church.

Phillips Chapel C.M., the oldest African American church in the city, and the church Fielder's grandfather founded in the 1900’s.

During segregation in the 1920’s the church was used as a school, community center and even used for graduations, according to Pastor Rickey Taylor, former pastor of Phillips Chapel and close friend of Fielders.

Taylor said Fielder was a member of the church for over 80 years, since he was born up until the time he died.

In that time he helped restore the church, which has helped keep it standing to this day.

“When I look at the church, I think oh my god somebody should be pulling the weeds,or we need to readjust this sign or whatever the little problems are but it stands there, and it stands there for me, as a tribute to Mr. Fielder,” said Beth O'Leary, Fielder’s Former Colleague.

Fielder died in 2015 but has left his mark, not only on the Phillips Chapel but also, at NMSU.

“[he]..influenced many generations who I think we're very affected by his kindness, his knowledge and his willingness to reach out,” said O’Leary.

The naming of NMSU hall, in Fielders honor, will take place in April.

