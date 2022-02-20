The Bachelor's Bella Varelis reveals she's been hospitalised after being 'practically non-responsive' following an allergic reaction to penicillin

Bella Varelis was hospitalised on Sunday following an allergic reaction to penicillin.

The former Bachelor star shared a photo from her hospital bed and revealed she had been 'practically non-responsive' after an allergic reaction.

'I was stuck here after having a bad allergic reaction to penicillin and was practically non responsive for four hours,' Bella, 26, wrote on Instagram.

'I'll be feeling rough for a few days but I'm better at least.'

It comes after Bella inadvertently revealed how much money she had earned as a social media influencer last month.

She shared a post on Instagram that showed her bank details, confirming she had more than $98,000 in her savings account.

While Bella quickly deleted the post, it was screenshotted by a fan and later reuploaded by the private influencer.updates.au Instagram account.

Bella's savings, which likely represent her earnings as an influencer since starring on The Bachelor in 2019, were discussed on Sunday's episode of Outspoken the Podcast, hosted by journalist sisters Amy, Kate and Sophie Taeuber.

Kate said: 'The Instagram [post] in question shows an overview of Bella's bank account, which features an everyday account and a savings account.

'Bella had $560 in her everyday account and over $98,000 in her savings account.

'My initial reaction was, "Wow, that's a lot of money to have in your savings account as an everyday person."

'But then I thought, "If she is this big influencer living it up in Sydney, I kind of expected her to have a little bit more."

The Taubers also noted that some fans felt Bella's savings did not match the lavish lifestyle she portrays on social media.