ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kuhse scores 25 to power Saint Mary's past BYU 69-64

By Associated Press
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points to help Saint Mary's hold off BYU 69-64...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KUTV

BYU women's basketball moves up one spot to No. 19 in AP Top 25

BYU women's basketball moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 after netting their 30th straight home win at the Marriott Center. The Cougars beat Gonzaga 63-39 Saturday in front of a record crowd of 6,289. The team dropped from their best ever No. 16 ranking to No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
KUTV

Talkin Jazz with Mike Smith: Jazz schedule about to get real!

(KUTV) - It’s the latest edition of Talkin Jazz as Jazz analyst Mike Smith joins Dave Fox. Mike breaks down the remaining Jazz schedule in depth and explains what makes it such a challenge, including 3 dates with Dallas which are crucial. Also how the Jazz three point shooting...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Tass
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Saint West
Person
Alex Barcello
KUTV

BYU Seniors With High Expectations As Post Season Looms!

(KUTV) - BYU defeated Gonzaga 63-39 on in front of 6,289 fans––the most to ever watch a women's basketball game at the Marriott Center on Saturday afternoon. On senior day, the Cougars (23-2, 13-1) used a big start to the second half to run away from the Zags (21-6, 12-2), outscoring Gonzaga 23-8 in the third quarter.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy