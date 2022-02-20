ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten of the best signature scents

rom rose to blossom, make one of these signature scents your own.

The concept of a fragrance wardrobe, with a myriad of scents on rotation depending on mood, season, location and occasion, has always made sense to me. Some might call it greedy – I call it keeping my options open. That said, I’d be the first to admit that having a roster of fragrances on tap can be expensive – and confusing. So if you prefer scent monogamy, consider these. Violette FR’s oil perfume is predominantly vetiver, but lightened with ylang-ylang and bergamot. And it’s easy to cart around. Serge Lutens? Not so much, but the cult cedarwood and plum scent – which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, hence the special-edition bottle – is no less desirable. Rose lovers: Kilian’s offering is audacious; it includes bergamot and orange blossom as well as a dash of marshmallow. Tom Ford Rose de Russie is leather-infused and Loewe’s Templo de Debod adds coconut, oud and saffron for an unexpected twist. Prefer fruity but grown-up? Chanel No 1, Gabar’s Swim (blackcurrant meets mossy) and Hermès’ Rhubarb are exquisite options. Citrus scents have universal appeal: Jo Malone London’s Italian-inspired scent will have you booking a holiday. There’s also bergamot in Fragrance X by Trish McEvoy, however the myrrh, sandalwood, and amber give it a deliciously musky slant. All different but all unforgettable. Exactly what a signature scent should be.

1. Violette FR Avec Amour £50, violettefr.com

2. Chanel No 1 L’Eau Rouge £90, chanel.com

3. Jo Malone London Bitter Mandarin £76, jomalone.com

4. Hermès Eau de Rhubarbe £85, hermes.com

5. Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy Extreme from £140, bykilian.co.uk

6. Tom Ford Private Blend Rose de Russie £178, tomford.com

7. Gabar No III Swim £120, gabarmyanmar.com

8. Loewe Templo de Debod £191, perfumesloewe.com

9. Serge Lutens Feminite du Bois £110, harveynichols.com

10. Trish McEvoy Fragrance X £185, selfridges.com

AllyG
3d ago

Okay the one thing is that not all fragrances match w your body oils. You may love the scent on you, but if you can’t smell it after awhile, you might want apply more, Don’t, it matches with your natural body oils. Do not apply more. Dab a bit of water wherever you put your scent, give it a tiny rub, and voila! If it smells the same, perfect. If it smells like baby powder, it’s not for you. You should never have to apply a scent more then once a day.

SAV?
3d ago

Versace Bright CrystalTommy GirlCoach FloralCoach PoppyCoach DreamsRalph Lauren RomanceVictoria Secret Very Sexy Victoria Secret Bombshell SeductionChanel Chance

