We regret to inform you that we have a new entry in the "insane temperamental lunatics of men's tennis" file, and man, it is a doozy. Alexander Zverev, the 24-year-old German who you may remember charitably as a gold medalist and two-time ATP Finals winner, or less charitably as the guy being investigated for some really awful domestic abuse allegations, was playing a doubles match at the Mexican Open late Tuesday night when he completely lost his cool. The incident happened just after he and Marcelo Melo lost, and you can watch his temper tantrum here:

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO