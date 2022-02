East Meadow’s boys’ track and field team continued its conference dynasty, while the girls are hoping to start one of their own. Sameer Grewal won the 600-meter run and helped lead the 4X800 relay team to victory and Leslie Villafuerte-Castro had three first-place finishes as the teams captured their respective conference championships at St. Anthony’s High School on Jan. 12. The boys’ run of conference titles extended to nine, while the girls claimed their first since 2016.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO