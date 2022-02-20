Incentive would boost expanding solar market

A new way of making payments and moving money between your accounts is on its way, but when can you use them and how does it work?The UK’s nine biggest banks and building societies have been told by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to be prepared to implement smart direct debits, also known as variable recurring payments (VRP)s by July.The new payments are designed to make life easier and allow consumers to give consent in advance for money to be instantly transferred – between their own accounts and to third parties.Consumers can set up payments, choose when they end,...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO