Colder weather on the horizon

A nice start to the weekend. Overall, we'll look for partly cloudy skies, but clouds will likely be a bit more numerous over the mountains where a stray shower will be possible on Saturday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out for the Upstate either, but it won't be something to bank on. Highs Saturday will hit the 60s once again for most, but mountain locations may struggle to make it out of the upper 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO