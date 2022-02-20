ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oregon men’s basketball loses thriller at No. 3 Arizona

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a chance to earn its best win of the season, Oregon played like the team it’s capable of being. But it wasn’t enough. Will Richardson led the Ducks with 22 points and had the ball in his hands in the closing seconds with a chance to tie, but didn’t get...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
The Big Lead

Brad Davison Is the Dirtiest Player in College Basketball

The headlines from Sunday's Wisconsin-Michigan game rightfully centered on Juwan Howard punching an opposing assistant coach, but that caused another story to get buried. Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison once again proved he's an incredibly dirty player who has no business on a college basketball court. Davison threw a vicious...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Kerr Kriisa
Person
Dana Altman
Person
Jacob Young
Person
N'faly Dante
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Can anyone catch Gonzaga?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain on top of this week’s college basketball rankings, but which teams can give them a run for their money in March?. Unlike last season, where it felt like Gonzaga and Baylor were destined to meet for a national championship, college basketball has a much more level playing field this season. The Bulldogs are still on top of the heap, as they were in last week’s college basketball rankings, and were the top seed in the NCAA’s Top 16 seed reveal on Saturday but selection committee chair Tom Burnett indicated the margin between Gonzaga and the next two teams on the top line was razor-thin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Ducks#Wildcats
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball climbs up national polls after hot start

The Oregon State Beavers’ dominant opening weekend did not go unnoticed by voters in college baseball’s national polls. The Beavers on Tuesday climbed several spots in four of the six major national polls after slugging their way through four games in three days at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
US News and World Report

15 Top Lakes in Arizona

Arizona may best be known for its desert landscapes, golf courses, year-round activities, cities like Phoenix and Tucson – and, of course, the Grand Canyon – but there are also five major rivers and 128 lakes to explore. There are only two natural lakes in the state, so the rest of these Arizona bodies of water are artificial, or reservoirs, created by dams built on rivers or streams. Some of them sit at higher elevations situated in pine forests and there are even Arizona cities with lakes making them a true desert oasis. The state is also home to the largest artificial lake in the United States, Lake Mead, which straddles the border between Arizona and Nevada. And while these lakes are known for boating, fishing and other outdoor activities, they also have another purpose: They help preserve water during times of drought in this extreme dry climate.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Rattler taking note of his critics

Spencer Rattler was one of the top recruits in the country before he enrolled at Oklahoma, but his time in Norman did not go as planned. Rattler lost his starting job last season before transferring to South Carolina, and he is clearly using the naysayers to motivate him. Rattler shared...
NORMAN, OK
33andfree

Free Camping in Oregon

We learned quickly that the most free camping was in the west. Some of our tops states for dry camping are Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. We are going to highlight some of our favorite spots in Oregon!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy